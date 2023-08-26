When Taylor Swift channeled her inner Deadpool for Halloween in costume borrowed from Ryan Reynolds

Taylor Swift all the way back into the wonderous world of 2016, dressed up as the foul-mouthed superhero, Deadpool for Halloween. But that shouldn't really come as a surprise as Deadpool was one of the biggest superhero movies of 2016. In fact, it was the world's first introduction to the anti-hero Wade Wilson. The film made headlines when it premiered becoming one of the highest-rated projects of the year, so it was evident, as Halloween approached, who people's number-one costume choice was going to be. The difference between Swift and the rest was that the singer's costume was more authentic.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift: What is pushing singer closer to the billionaire club? DETAILS Inside

Ryan Reynolds lent his actual Deadpool costume to Taylor Swift

Donning the attire of Ryan Reynolds' renowned superhero persona from his movie Deadpool, the now-33-year-old dressed up in the full suit along with the iconic red and black mask. Even though the Deadpool costume was insanely popular in 2016, it was Swift alone who had the privilege of sporting the actual outfit worn by Reynolds in the movie. The Anti-Hero singer had taken to her Instagram to thank the star for lending her, his costume, she wrote, "Thanks @vancityreynolds for this costume, you’re the BEST deadpool inside contact ever," alongside posting a picture of herself dressed in the whole ensemble, with her whole squad. Swift's close friend and Reynolds' spouse, Blake Lively was so impressed with the whole look that she wrote in the comments, "#HusbandUpgrade"

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Sagittarius tingz right now so bad': Nicki Minaj talks about Taylor Swift and her rocking the Billboard scene

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship

The two have been friends since 2015, and they still maintain a very close bond till date. Though Taylor Swift is recognized for her group of friends, there are two individuals within her close-knit circle with whom she shares a particularly strong bond, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The Better Than Revenge singer is so integrated into the couple's lives, that their children affectionately address her as Aunt Taylor. Following her recent split from Joe Alwyn, the 33-year-old temporarily paused her highly anticipated Eras tour to enjoy some valuable moments in New York City with the Lively and Reynolds.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, how the singer and actress became friends, might tickle some people's bones. Back in 2014, Blake paid tribute to Swift's Bad Blood song, but many fans took it as a diss, to which the Gossip Girl actress replied hilariously. She wrote on her Twitter, "Umm whoever thought I was throwin shade clearly doesn't know I have a 'Taylor Swift Please Be My Wife Voo Doo Doll."