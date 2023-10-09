When Taylor Swift revealed she's learned to 'live without any public approval'; See what she had to say about her Reputation era

Taylor Swift has always been a highly publicized celebrity from the very onset of her career and the media's interest has only grown for her as she aged. Due to such immense interest in her art and personal life, she has had a high degree of influence in the pop-culture world as well. Just a normal tweet from her is able to generate thousands of articles and intense coverage.

But that same influence could sometimes turn into heavy criticism from people. Taylor Swift once opened up about dealing with such public scrutiny in an Interview with Radio 1’s Clara Amfo.

Taylor Swift on navigating the space between her fans and critics

Taylor Swift has had a very strange relationship with fame. On one hand, her admirers would swoon at even a slight interaction from her side. While her detractors would criticize her for even the smallest actions. Though, as she aged into her career, she got a better handle on her fame and learned how to deal with both sides of it.

“One thing that the Reputation Era of my life did for me is that it taught me to live my life without any public approval, and still have a really wonderful life”, Swift explained in regards to her maturity in dealing with her fame.

For the Bad Blood singer, it has always been about making great music and connecting with her fans in a meaningful way. With experience she got to do that and build a thick skin around criticism, realizing that it's her music that’s most important to her.

Taylor Swift on the way she handles social media and its effect on her art

In the same interview, the Lover singer was asked about her views on how social media affects her fame and how she handles it to which Swift was quite quick to respond that the changes social media has brought in the way people view her have been something she was able to adapt to.

“I am good with all that stuff, because I’ve always liked that part of the job is fun”, the Grammy winner had explained regarding her experience with social media.

Taylor Swift was one of the first artists to have completely embraced social media as another platform to connect with her audience and her foresight paid dividends. The willful integration of social media in her work coupled with her talent led her to become one of the biggest artists of the 21st century.

