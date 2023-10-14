‘When the door clicks…’: When Robert Downey Jr. once revealed he felt ‘safe’ behind the bars

Renowned actor Robert Downey Jr. at present is known for his impeccable acting skills. The actor however in the past has struggled with substance addiction. The actor has also served a time period behind bars because of his substance abuse issues. However, the superstar has opened up about a surprising aspect from his past, sharing that his drug addiction increased in the company of his father. RDJ made some shocking announcements as he revealed that he felt safest when he was behind bars.

Robert Downey Jr.'s drug-plagued past

Robert Downey Jr. has had his fair share of battles, with addiction being a central struggle in his life. His father, Robert Downey Sr., introduced him to drugs at the tender age of 8, marking the inception of a lifelong struggle. In an interview with Rolling Stone, retrieved from The Denver Post , the Iron Man star shared that he was accompanied by his dad as he got himself addicted to drugs. “It was the only Coke that ever tasted as good as the Coke I did with my dad and Jack,” he shared.

This episode kick-started a heroin spree, further entangling him in the web of addiction. He candidly expressed, "All those years of snorting coke, and then I accidentally got involved in heroin after smoking crack for the first time. It finally tied my shoelaces together."

Robert Downey Jr. revealed that he felt safe behind the bars

Surprisingly, Downey Jr. found solace and safety within the confines of prison. During his incarceration between 1996 and 2001 for drug use and possession, he realized that the very place meant to confine him also provided protection. The superstar elaborated, “When the door clicks shut, then you are safe. There is nothing aside from a rogue correctional officer that can do you harm if you have the right cellie. You are actually in the safest place on Earth. Safe from the intruders.”

Robert Downey Jr.'s journey from the depths of addiction to the path of recovery is a testament to his resilience. His unexpected sense of safety behind bars reflects the vulnerability experienced by a person struggling with drug addiction. Despite his tumultuous past, Downey Jr. reportedly maintained his sobriety since 2003, as he continues to excel in the entertainment industry.

