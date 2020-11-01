When Thor: Love and Thunder star Christian Bale REVEALED he would grab a samosa after school

Christian Bale had a connection with India long before he accompanied Christopher Nolan to the country to shoot The Dark Knight Rises.

For those of you unaware, Christian Bale has a unique connection with India. The Ford vs Ferrari star has visited the country twice in the past. The first time around, he was filming for The Dark Knight Rises with director Christopher Nolan. The second time around, he returned to the country to promote Mowgli. It was during that visit that Bale revealed his connection with the country goes way back to his day in school. The British actor revealed he grew up relishing Indian cuisine.

Speaking with DNA India, the actor recalled eating samosas after he would return from school. He remembered a store on the corner that sold samosas. He went on to share that he would eat from there. "Well, I’m English so you grow up eating Indian food, so yes, absolutely. I would get home from school and grab a samosa from the corner store and eat it. That was always my choice of food," he told the publication at the time.

Today, Bale is preparing for his role in Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor has been roped in to play a crucial role in the Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman starrer. Director Taika Waititi hasn't revealed details about his role. The international actor has found his way to Australia. A video revealed that Bale has touched down in Sydney. Thor: Love And Thunder marks Bale's first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Filming is scheduled to start in early 2021. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Thor: Love And Thunder: Natalie Portman teases her superpowers; Christian Bale reaches Australia

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×