When Timothee Chalamet went to ‘therapy’ after sharing weird moment with Harry Potter star Emma Watson

Timothée Chalamet, the young heartthrob of the silver screen, found himself in one such unforgettable situation when he crossed paths with Emma Watson on the set of Greta Gerwig's Little Women. While Chalamet is now a celebrated actor in his own right, his encounter with the Harry Potter star left him momentarily tongue-tied.

The magnetic aura of Emma Watson

For anyone who has been alive in the last decade, Emma Watson holds a special place in their hearts, particularly for those who grew up watching the beloved Harry Potter films. As Hermione Granger, Watson became an icon and role model for young adults around the world. Even though Timothée Chalamet has achieved fame and recognition in recent years, he was not immune to the magnetic draw of Emma's charisma.

Emma and Chalamet on the set of Little Women

Chalamet and Watson joined forces for the film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel, Little Women. While working together on set, they shared some memorable moments. Chalamet, during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, recounted one particular incident that almost left him starstruck.

When Chalamet breaks the ice with Emma Watson

Chalamet explained that there are two significant dance sequences in the film, one with Meg March (Emma Watson) and the other with Jo (Saoirse Ronan). As a means to break the ice and shed their masks of insecurity, director Greta Gerwig organized a dance class for the cast in a spacious room. It was during this unconventional bonding experience that Chalamet's 'weird moment' with Emma unfolded.

Chalamet was star-stuck when he saw Emma

Chalamet confessed, "I grew up on Harry Potter in some way. I grew up seeing those movies." The magnitude of meeting Emma Watson, someone he had admired on the big screen during his formative years, had him momentarily stunned. He described it as a "weird moment," acknowledging that it might be equally strange for Emma to hear about it now.

Chalamet had to take therapy

In a light-hearted manner, Chalamet joked about the impact of the encounter, saying, "It was tons of therapy." He even quipped about how meeting Emma Watson probably drives most people to at least a year of therapy. Seth Meyers, the show's host, chimed in, agreeing with the sentiment that meeting an idol of Emma's stature could indeed be an overwhelming experience.

