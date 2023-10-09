'When to walk away' Back when Taylor Swift talked about changing her approach for men post breakup with Harry Styles

Taylor Swift once declared that her days of dating questionable individuals are firmly behind her. The singer, who wrote I Knew You Were Trouble after a brief romance with One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles in 2012, admitted that she needed to change her approach to men.

Taylor, who was 23 years old at the time, revealed that she hadn't had a boyfriend for a while and explained, “My friends tease me that if someone seems bad or shady or they have a secret, I find them incredibly ­interesting. That’s just a phase I’ve been in lately.” She continued, “I’d like to think if you’re with the right person you just feel great about things you’ve never felt great about before. At least that’s how I’ve heard it’s supposed to be. Sometimes you know after two dates that you’re not right. And sometimes you know you’re not, and you fall for it anyway. One thing I’ve learned that I’m proud of is when to walk away. I’ve had some short relationships because I know when to do that."

It's been said that Taylor and Harry Styles met around November 2012. A photo of them taking a stroll in Central Park went viral the following month, driving fans wild over this superstar couple. However, their relationship lasted only a few months, and many of their songs left fans convinced they were about each other. Taylor famously released Style as part of her 1989 album, which was widely believed to be about Harry Styles. The song made an obvious reference to the 1D star's name, with lyrics like “You've got that long hair slick back, white t-shirt, and I got that good girl faith and a tight little skirt”. Another track from that album, 'Out of the Woods,' seemed to mention the famous airplane necklace they both wore at the time.

Many fans also speculated whether Taylor's song 'Cardigan' was written about Harry Styles, as they drew comparisons between the video for the track and Harry's 'Falling' video. Neither of the stars publicly discussed their friendship if they are still friends, as they have traditionally kept their relationships private. However, it seems there's no bad blood between the two.

