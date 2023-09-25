When Tom Holland lent his Spider-Man costume to his younger brother and THIS happened

As we look back on some iconic moments from the past, we couldn't resist revisiting a heartwarming tale involving none other than our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland. With Avengers: Infinity War still fresh in our minds, let's take a trip down memory lane to the time when Tom Holland generously shared his Spider-Man suit with his friends.

ALSO READ: 'I get really angry on the...': When Tom Holland revealed he gets 'told-off' by hid dad on the golf course because of his temper

Tom's Spidey suit extravaganza

In an interview with Kjersti Flaa, Tom Holland fondly recounted a memorable day when he decided to let his friends experience the magic of donning the iconic Spider-Man suit. The story begins with Tom attempting to outfit both his brother and a close friend in the beloved costume.

Tom chuckled as he shared, "I tried to put my brother in the Spider-Man costume, and to our surprise, it fit him! Although it was a bit baggy on him, it was still an incredible moment." However, when it came time to squeeze his friend into the superhero attire, they encountered a little snag. Tom explained, "We couldn't quite manage to zip it up on my friend because, well, he was just a bit too big for it!"

It seemed that the Spider-Man suit was tailor-made for Tom Holland, perfectly fitting his agile and youthful physique. It's a testament to the precision of costume design in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

ALSO READ: 'That's not low, that's clever': When Tom Holland revealed he used to copy his friend's homework, only to get him in trouble

The impromptu fashion show

So, how did this impromptu fashion show come about? Tom provided a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes moment that led to his friends donning the famous Spidey suit.

"We were on a plane as part of the press tour for Spider-Man: Homecoming," Tom recounted. "I was wearing the Spider-Man costume because I had just come from visiting a children's hospital. Since it was a private plane, and there wasn't the usual hassle of airport security, I thought, 'Why not share the fun?'"

With that infectious enthusiasm that we've come to associate with Tom Holland, he asked his companions, "Do you guys want to try it on?"

ALSO READ: 'If she doesn’t want to go and see it...': When Tom Holland responded to Kirsten Dunst's accusations of new Spider-Man movies being made 'for money'