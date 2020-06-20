  1. Home
When The Vampire Diaries creator had to settle for a different ending because Nina Dobrev left the show

Throwback to when The Vampire Diaries creator Kevin Williamson said he had to settle for a different ending because Nina Dobrev left the show in season 6.
Nina Dobrev left her fans high and dry after she decided to leave The Vampire Diaries. The actress, who played the lead character of Elena Gilbert in the show, suddenly left the series after season 6. However, her character returned to the town of Mystic Falls for one last time in series’ finale episode to reunite with the love of her life Damon Salvatore (played by Ian Somerhalder). And the creators were able to give a satisfying ending to the fan-favourite epic love story of Elena and Damon.

However, after the finale episode was aired, Kevin Williamson, who co-created the series with Julie Plec, revealed that they had to settle for a very different ending because Nina decided to leave the series and could only come back for one episode. The creator stated that he wanted Elena to find her way back to Stefan and not end up with Damon, Entertainment Weekly reported. But since Nina left, they could not take the plot in that direction. So, they had to go with reuniting the Elena and Damon, because they could not lead the story back to Elena and Stefan in just one episode.

“When Elena left, a promise was made that Elena and Damon would be reunited. If Nina had wanted to come back for a final season, maybe there would be a choice there, but with her coming back for a final episode, there is no choice,” he said. He said they did not have time to tell the story the way they had wanted to.

“It’s no secret I was always a fan of Stefan and Elena ending up together. In another universe, that would’ve been the ending, but we didn’t have time to tell that story in the last season because we didn’t have Elena. We couldn’t get them back together,” he said while talking about the climax of the popular teen drama show.

