When The Vampire Diaries creator Julie Plec revealed the Salvatore brothers almost had a different last name

Stefan Salvatore and Damon Salvatore were two of the most loved characters in the show. They were a part of the show from the very first episode, which was aired on September 10, 2009, and did not leave each other’s side till the finale episode, which was released on March 10, 2017. During the course of 8 seasons, the brothers shared a very special bond and the fans drooled all over their bromance. While we all know them as the Salvatore brothers today, when the creators first developed the script, the two characters had a very different last name.

In 2014, Julie Plec, who co-created the show with Kevin Williamson, revealed that they had seceded on a very different last name for the characters. If they had gone forward with their plan, the series would have featured the characters as Stefan Whitmore and Damon Whitmore aka the Whitmore brothers. The show is based on the popular book series of the same name written by L. J. Smith. While the plot of the show was extracted from the novels, the creators thought of changing the names of the lead characters. However, they eventually decided to stick with the names mentioned in the book.

“We had originally changed the names of Stefan and Damon Salvatore, to Whitmore, so the very first script we delivered that made the rounds was Stefan and Damon Whitmore. We said, 'Screw it, let's just put the name back to what it was in the book,'" The Hollywood Reporter quoted Plec as saying. She explained that they were considering the change because they thought the name Salvatore sounded too Italian.

"This meaty, beefy Italian and we were trying to ground it a little more for a small-town American audience," she said. However, during the interaction, the creator admitted the error of their ways. "That could be the dumbest thing we ever could have thought. Stefan and Damon Salvatore is the perfect family name." If the word Whitmore is still ringing a bell, it is probably because the name was later used for the college Elena and her friends attended.

While they did not change the Salvatore brothers’ last name, the creators did change the name of the town. In the book, the story takes place in Fell's Church, but on the show, the town is called Mystic Falls. "No disrespect to Fell's Church, but it felt very based in religion and spirituality, and we knew we didn't want the show to be the kind of vampire show that's just about heaven and hell and demons and the devil and God -- that kind of thing," Plec says.

She detailed a few more decisions that could have altered the plotline of the show. She revealed that Delena (Damon and Elena) wasn't going to happen in the first three seasons. While the show started with Elena dating Stefan, they eventually drifted apart, and Elena fell in love with Damon. While they only started exclusively dating in season 4, the signs of attraction were clearly seen in seasons 2 and 3, which was not the original plan.

"In season two, there was an influence pushing Damon and Elena together faster than we would have ever done it. And we did everything we could to try to create obstacles, to tear them apart, to bring Stefan and Elena closer together. But you could feel the magnetic pull -- not just of Twitter, but of the fandom really rooting for this," she mentioned. Even when Elena was in a relationship with Stefan, a lot of fans secretly rooted her and Damon to get together. And when it did happen, the fans were over the moon.

"We knew we never wanted her to be with him until she was a vampire because human Elena, no matter how much the audience loved Damon and was willing to forgive Damon for everything he'd done. For human Elena to forgive him and be with him, it felt like we were destroying that character," Plec explained.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Williamson and Plec revealed that they had a very different ending planned for the show. In the finale episode, Damon gave the last ever “Hello, brother" to his on-screen brother Stefan, and the scene was pure perfection. Kevin, however, revealed that “The original version was ‘Oh, I see they have hero hair in heaven.'” But that did not make it to the final cut because June decided that she needed the ending to be emotional. ALSO READ: When The Vampire Diaries’ Ian Somerhalder said Damon & Stefan didn’t deserve peace: They raped & killed people

