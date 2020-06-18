When The Vampire diaries creator Julie Plec said she discussed killing Damon instead of Stefan in the end

Throwback to when the creators of The Vampire Diaries, Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson, contemplated killing Damon Salvatore instead of Stefan Salvatore in the series finale.

The Salvatore brothers, even though they shared a not-so-perfect relationship in the first season, were two of the most popular characters from the Vampire Diaries. As the show progressed, Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) and Stefan Salvatore’s (Paul Wesley) relationship turned into something so beautiful that more than anything else, the fans rooted for the brothers to find there happy ending. However, the bitter-sweet climax ended up breaking the fan’s hearts. In the end, Stefan had to sacrifice himself for the greater good, leaving his elder brother behind.

However, according to Julie Plec, who developed the show with Kevin Williamson, revealed in 2017 that before they finally decided to end the show with Stefan’s death, the creators had a very long discussion about killing Damon instead. “[We had] just as any discussions over killing Damon as we did over killing Stefan, and let me tell you, for a very long time, the pendulum swung the other way," she said while speaking about the ending. However, in both cases, the show would have ended with the two brothers finding peace together.

In addition to this, during the interview, the creator also revealed that initially while working on the show, they had seceded on a very different last name for the characters. If they had gone forward with their plan, the series would have featured the characters as Stefan Whitmore and Damon Whitmore aka the Whitmore brothers.

“We had originally changed the names of Stefan and Damon Salvatore, to Whitmore, so the very first script we delivered that made the rounds was Stefan and Damon Whitmore. We said, 'Screw it, let's just put the name back to what it was in the book,'" The Hollywood Reporter quoted Plec as saying.

