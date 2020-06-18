  1. Home
  2. entertainment

When The Vampire diaries creator Julie Plec said she discussed killing Damon instead of Stefan in the end

Throwback to when the creators of The Vampire Diaries, Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson, contemplated killing Damon Salvatore instead of Stefan Salvatore in the series finale.
8326 reads Mumbai
Hollywood,Damon,Stefan,Julie Plec,The VampireWhen The Vampire diaries creator Julie Plec said she discussed killing Damon instead of Stefan in the end
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Salvatore brothers, even though they shared a not-so-perfect relationship in the first season, were two of the most popular characters from the Vampire Diaries. As the show progressed, Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) and Stefan Salvatore’s (Paul Wesley) relationship turned into something so beautiful that more than anything else, the fans rooted for the brothers to find there happy ending. However, the bitter-sweet climax ended up breaking the fan’s hearts. In the end, Stefan had to sacrifice himself for the greater good, leaving his elder brother behind.

However, according to Julie Plec, who developed the show with Kevin Williamson, revealed in 2017 that before they finally decided to end the show with Stefan’s death, the creators had a very long discussion about killing Damon instead. “[We had] just as any discussions over killing Damon as we did over killing Stefan, and let me tell you, for a very long time, the pendulum swung the other way," she said while speaking about the ending. However, in both cases, the show would have ended with the two brothers finding peace together.

In addition to this, during the interview, the creator also revealed that initially while working on the show, they had seceded on a very different last name for the characters. If they had gone forward with their plan, the series would have featured the characters as Stefan Whitmore and Damon Whitmore aka the Whitmore brothers.

“We had originally changed the names of Stefan and Damon Salvatore, to Whitmore, so the very first script we delivered that made the rounds was Stefan and Damon Whitmore. We said, 'Screw it, let's just put the name back to what it was in the book,'" The Hollywood Reporter quoted Plec as saying.

ALSO READ: When Paul Wesley said he loved breaking his good vampire image to play The Ripper in The Vampire Diaries

Credits :Entertainment WeeklyGETTY IMAGES

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement