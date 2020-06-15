  1. Home
When The Vampire Diaries creator Kevin Williamson revealed the show almost had a pretty different ending

Throwback to when The Vampire Diaries creator Kevin Williamson revealed the show almost had a very different ending instead of the iconic “hello brother” hug. Read on to find out.
After running for 8 glorious seasons, the popular 2009 teen drama series The Vampire Diaries came to an end in 2017. The last episode of the series, especially the last 12 minutes, was a lot to take for the fans who were just not ready to let go. The episode was loaded with one emotional scene after another, and by the end of it, the fans were left with sad and happy tears. In the end, Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Elena (Nina Dobrev) reunited. Stefan (Paul Wesley) sacrificed himself for the greater good and did not get to spend his life with Caroline (Candice King). 

However, the very last scene of the episode was the most beautiful scene of them all. After rooting for the Salvatore brother for 8 seasons, it was heart-shattering when Damon was left behind to grieve the death of his younger brother. However, after living a long life with Elena, when Damon found his peace with his younger brother, it was everything the fans could ever want. When the brothers see each other after a long time back in the Salvatore mansion and Damon says “hello brother” before hugging Stefan – it was epic.

However, Kevin Williamson, who co-created the show with Julie Plec, revealed that the show almost had a very different ending but the idea could not make it to the final cut. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, after wrapping the show, Kevin shared the final line that Damon almost ended up saying in the series finale. In the original final episode, Damon gave the last ever "Hello, brother" to Stefan. However, "The original version was ‘Oh, I see they have hero hair in heaven,'” Kevin said. “Then they hugged.” But they did not go forward with the idea, because June decided that she needed the ending to be emotional.

