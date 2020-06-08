When The Vampire Diaries creator Kevin Williamson said she wanted Elena to end up with Stefan not Damon

Throwback to the time when The Vampire Diaries creator Kevin Williamson revealed that he wanted to end the teen drama series with Elena Gilbert finding her way back to Stefan Salvatore.

The finale episode of The Vampire Diaries, which aired on March 10, 2017, was a roller coaster ride for the fans of the 2009 teen drama show. It was a bitter-sweet experience for the fans who suddenly had to say goodbye to the characters they had cherished and loved for several seasons. The last episode was loaded with devastating deaths and heart-warming reunions. One of the most heart-breaking scenes in the last season was to see Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) and Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) fight over who would die to save Mystic Falls.

Damon tried to compel Stefan, who had taken the cure to turn mortal, to leave and let him do the right thing. However, Stefan was on vervain and the compulsion did not work on him. Eventually, Stefan took the call and took the vampire cure out of his blood and injected it into Damon, turning him human. This meant that Stefan would soon start drastically aging drastically and die in no time. So the Salvatore brothers decided that Damon would let his little brother take to hit.

As Damon and Elena (Nina Dobrev) reunited for a happy ending, Stefan did not get to spend his life with his wife Caroline (Candice King). Before he died, he had a final goodbye with Elena and he asked her to tell Caroline that he loves her forever. However, it was heart-warming to see Stefan find peace with his best friend Lexi (Arielle Kebbel).

After the series concluded, co-creators of the show, Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson, revealed that while the final episode was everything the creators had ever hoped for, there was a point when they wanted Elena to find her way back to Stefan and not end up with Damon. During an interview, Williamson told Deadline that he wanted to return to the love triangle before wrapping up the series.

He mentioned that they would have gone forward with the plan if Nina, who played Elena in the series, did not leave the show in season 6. “Well, I always thought it would be Stefan and Elena. They were sort of the anchor of the show, but because we lost Elena in season 6, we couldn’t go back. You know Nina could only come back for one episode — maybe if she had come back for the whole season, we could even have warped back towards that, but you can’t just do it in 42 minutes,” he explained.

When the series started back in 2009, Elena dated Stefan for about 3 seasons before she fell in love with her with his elder brother Damon. While this twist in the plotline left Stelena fans heartbroken, Delena fans, who were secretly rooting for the two to get together were over the moon. After seeing the two sharing flawless chemistry in the show, it is almost impossible to imagine Elena dumping Damon for Stefan.

