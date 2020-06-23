When The Vampire Diaries creators said Stefan Salvatore’s BFF Lexi’s character was inspired by Taylor Swift

The 2009 teen drama series The Vampires diaries was more than just a story about a couple of blood-sucking vampires co-existing with humans in Mystic Falls. We loved the show because it features some very beautiful relationships between various on-screen pairs, including Stefan and Elena, Damon and Elena, Caroline and Stefan, Bonnie and Enzo, Bonnie, and Elena, Caroline and Elena, and Damon and Stefan’s bromance. This list also included Stefan and Alexia Branson aka Lexi’s friendship.

Even though their relationship wasn’t the main focus of the show, the two never failed to give us major BFF goals every time we saw them together. While she was not one of the main characters on the show, the fans instantly fell in love with the Lexi. Kevin Williamson, who co-created the show with Julie Plec, once told E Online that the fan-favourite character was inspired by Taylor Swift. The creator, who is a huge fan of the songstress, revealed that he had Taylor in mind while creating and casting the character.

The creator also stated that he wanted to cast the singer in the show. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Nina Dobrev, also spoke about Taylor’s connection with the show. “I remember at the very beginning, we heard that Taylor Swift was a fan of the show. And then the producers tried to write a role for her. It didn't work out schedule-wise, obviously, she wasn't on the show. But that was a surprising one." The role finally went to Arielle Kebbel, and she ended up doing a remarkable job.

