  1. Home
  2. entertainment

When The Vampire Diaries creators said Stefan Salvatore’s BFF Lexi’s character was inspired by Taylor Swift

7168 reads Mumbai
taylor swift,The Vampire Diaries,Hollywood,Stefan Salvatore,LexiWhen The Vampire Diaries creators said Stefan Salvatore’s BFF Lexi’s character was inspired by Taylor Swift
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The 2009 teen drama series The Vampires diaries was more than just a story about a couple of blood-sucking vampires co-existing with humans in Mystic Falls. We loved the show because it features some very beautiful relationships between various on-screen pairs, including Stefan and Elena, Damon and Elena, Caroline and Stefan, Bonnie and Enzo, Bonnie, and Elena, Caroline and Elena, and Damon and Stefan’s bromance. This list also included Stefan and Alexia Branson aka Lexi’s friendship.

Even though their relationship wasn’t the main focus of the show, the two never failed to give us major BFF goals every time we saw them together. While she was not one of the main characters on the show, the fans instantly fell in love with the Lexi. Kevin Williamson, who co-created the show with Julie Plec, once told E Online that the fan-favourite character was inspired by Taylor Swift. The creator, who is a huge fan of the songstress, revealed that he had Taylor in mind while creating and casting the character.

The creator also stated that he wanted to cast the singer in the show. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Nina Dobrev, also spoke about Taylor’s connection with the show. “I remember at the very beginning, we heard that Taylor Swift was a fan of the show. And then the producers tried to write a role for her. It didn't work out schedule-wise, obviously, she wasn't on the show. But that was a surprising one." The role finally went to Arielle Kebbel, and she ended up doing a remarkable job.

ALSO READ: When 38 year old Ian Somerhalder played the role of a 25 year old Damon Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries

Credits :E Online Entertainment Weekly GETTY IMAGES

Latest Videos
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement