When The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder’s wife Nikki Reed was accused of backstabbing Nina Dobrev

Throwback to the time when Ian Somerhalder’s wife Nikki Reed was accused of backstabbing Ian’s The Vampire Diaries star co-star and ex-girlfriend Nina Dobrev.

Nina Dobrev, who played the role of Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries, and Ian Somerhalder who featured as Damon Salvatore, started dating in real life after their onscreen characters fell in love with each other. For the first 3 seasons, Elena was dating Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley), Damon’s younger brother. However, she started developing feelings for Damon and the two started romancing each other from season 4. Their real-life connection helped them add fireworks to their onscreen chemistry.

Nina and Ian dated for three years and broke many hearts when they decided to call it quits in 2013. Even though their relationship did not work out in the real life, the actors continued to play each other’s love interest in the popular teen drama show before the actress decided to quit the series after season 6. After breaking up with Nina, Ian started seeing The Twilight Saga actress Nikki Reed. And dating for about 6 months, the two decided to get married.

Even though after their breakup, the actors maintained that they were friends and Nina clarified that she wasn’t leaving the show because of Ian’s relationship with Nikki, the fans weren’t convinced. The explanation did not seem believable considering the timing of Nina’s exit. Reportedly, Ian and Nikki walked down the aisle in April 2015 and Nina said goodbye to the show the very next month. To top it all, a rumour back in the day suggested that Nina and Nikki were friends way before Ian started dating the Twilight actor. Due to the speculation, fans accused Nikki of going behind Nina’s back to date her ex-boyfriend.

However, after keeping quiet for a while, Nina and Ian took to their social media handles to put all the rumours to rest. In 2017, they posted a cozy picture of them with Nina, happily posing for the camera. In the caption, he mentioned that it was the first time the two had ever met and enjoyed an evening together. “After years of websites pretending these two badass ladies knew each other well and baseless, false information of backstabbing and hatred from low-brow websites filled the minds and hearts of fans... They finally were able to get together for their first real dinner,” he wrote.

Posting the picture on her feed, Nikki wrote, “For the last few years, we thought addressing any baseless rumours with silence was the best way. Besides, who wants to respond to made up stories about ‘friends backstabbing friends’, ‘cheating exes’, or ‘cast members exiting shows’ on low-brow websites like hollywoodlife that are just perpetuating trends that preceded us,” she wrote.

Last year, during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Nina defended her decision to stay friends with her TVD co-star and his wife. After the actress was done shooting the show, a viewer asked Nina about her relationship with the couple. "I don't think that's weird at all. I think that's great. I think, 'Why can't everyone be friends?' I think that they have a beautiful baby, and they are happy and so am I, and what's bad about that? I don't see any problem with that," Nina said.

