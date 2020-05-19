When The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev broke her silence on ex boyfriend Ian Somerhalder’s wedding

Throwback to when the Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev broke her silence on ex boyfriend Ian Somerhalder’s wedding and said she was happy.

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder defined romance for The Vampire Diaries fans for years, both on-screen and off-screen, before eventually calling it quits. Their fans, who were rooting for the love birds to find their happy ending in the real life, were left heartbroken after the two broke up and Nina left the show in season 6. While she did not officially make a statement saying her decision to leave the show had anything to do with her breakup, people speculated she left because of Ian.

The two eventually moved on in their lives and Ian ended up marrying Nikki Reed after dating her for six months. After the two got married, all eyes were in Nina. Fans were eagerly waiting for the actress to react to her ex-boyfriend’s wedding. And when she did, Nina said the wedding was beautiful and that there no drama between the two of them. The actress said people look for drama only because they worked in a teen drama series and had a public relationship.

Ian and The Twilight Saga actress Nikki started seeing each other in 2014 and after dating for about 6 months, Ian popped the big question in 2015. They exchanged the vows in a secret ceremony in Topanga, California, and then enjoyed a lengthy honeymoon in Mexico. Reacting to their wedding news, Nina, during a 2015 interview, told E Online that she was happy for the loved up couple. Even though people were expecting a lot of drama, Nina’s response was sheer perfection.

“When I heard about the wedding, I thought it was beautiful. They look happy and I am happy and so I don't see why there should be a problem with that,” she said. She mentioned that there is no drama between the two. And it’s the media that creates drama because they need something to write about. “The drama is in the media, it's not with us. But of course, we're on a teen drama show, everyone's going to look for drama. If there's no drama, there's nothing to write about. I just ignore it,” she wrote.

Ian and Nikki announced the pregnancy news in May 2017. Ian posted a stunning picture of himself kissing Nikki’s baby bump and shared the news with his 17 million followers on Instagram. “In my 38 years on this earth I’ve never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can’t think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first. This has been the most special time of our lives,” he wrote in the caption. They later welcomed their son, Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder.

During the same interview, the actress also mentioned that she and Ian are still friends and that they care about each other. Speaking about her breakup, Nina said, “I've said this before, that we didn't break up because anything bad happened or because there wasn't love or friendship. I love him and the friendship is still strong and I think he's great and I care about him. And that didn't change. Yes, we're professional and that's fine. We were friends long before we dated and we still are now," she said.

Ian recently gave the best tribute to his wife Nikki Reed on her birthday. The 41-year-old actor professed his undying love for Nikki in the sweetest birthday note. In the post, he praised the 32-year-old for being the perfect wife and mother to their son. Ian shared a series of beautiful pictures of his wife and thanked her for supporting him and being by his side in everything he does and tries to accomplish in life.

After featuring as the central character on The Vampire Diaries since 2009, Nina, however, left the popular supernatural teen drama for good at the end of Season 6. Post a lot of speculations, during an interview with E Online in 2017, the actress stated that she took the step for her career not because she didn’t want to work with her ex-boyfriend on the show.

Nina revealed that she decided to pull back because of her fear. The actress said she wasn’t sure whether or not she would land a job after The Vampire Diaries. She was afraid of the possibility that she might never work again. And she left the show to explore her options. "If anything, the fact that [leaving] terrified me drove me even more. I needed to feel that fear of, Oh, my God, what if I never get a job again? That just made me want to work five times as hard to make sure that didn't happen," she told Harper's Bazaar.

