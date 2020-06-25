When The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley auditioned for Damon Salvatore’s part before landing Stefan’s role

Throwback to when The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley auditioned for Damon Salvatore’s part before landing Stefan Salvatore’s role.

The Vampire Diaries first aired on the television in 2009 and ran for 8 seasons. During the course of the series we fell in love with various characters, thanks to the remarkable star cast who kept us engaged. It took a lot of time and hard work to find the perfect cast for the fan-favourite teen drama show. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Julie Plec, who developed the show with Kevin Williamson, revealed that Paul Wesley, who finally ended up playing Stefan Salvatore for eight seasons, first auditioned for Damon Salvatore.

Speaking about the audition process, Plec revealed that before getting cast as the younger Salvatore sibling, Paul read for Damon’s role, E Online reported. However, the part eventually went Ian Somerhalder. “Paul and Ian kind of came in late in the process. Paul auditioned like 15 times, and Ian kind of appeared out of the blue. The only one who wasn't trying too hard, that didn't speak to me at any point unless we were filming, was Paul Wesley—so it's funny to think that he did the right thing," she told EW.

Meanwhile, Ian actually ended up bombing his audition and almost lost the role of the elder Salvatore brother. During a media interaction in 2012, Ian revealed that his first audition was a disaster. Speaking about the role, he said he knew he was meant to play it. Ian mentioned that he had to go back and re-test because the creators of the show were convinced that he was Damon. He recalled seeing another actor waiting to read for the part, and at that moment he thought to himself, “You know what? Screw this. This is mine. This is not his.”

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes for ‘Queen’ Mindy Kaling on her birthday: Can't wait to be on set together

Share your comment ×