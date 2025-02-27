When Was Gene Hackman and His Wife’s Last Public Outing? Here’s All About Couple’s Dinner Date Amid Their Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Gene Hackman, his wife, and a dog were found dead on Thursday. Amid the three deaths being investigated, a media report has revealed about the couple’s last public sighting. The duo was married for nearly 30 years, tying the knot in 1991.

They were last captured in the paparazzi cameras a year ago as they stepped out for a dinner date at the Pappadeaux’s Seafood Kitchen in New Mexico.

For their time together, Hackman donned a checkered shirt and a jacket with a cap and goggles. At times, the actor also held on to his wife to take support while walking.

His wife, Betsy Arakawa, opted for a casual outfit. She wore jeans and a printed shirt. To complete the look, the pianist went on with goggles. The outing marked the couple’s first public appearance after 21 years, since 2003.

To share an update about the couple’s death along with their dog, the sheriff of the area revealed that the police officials could not identify the bodies until 12:30 am on February 26.

In his statement, the sheriff went on to add, “All I can say is that we’re in the middle of a preliminary death investigation, waiting on approval of a search warrant.” He continued, “I want to assure the community and neighborhood that there’s no immediate danger to anyone.”

Tributes started to pour in for the veteran actor and his wife. Hackman is survived by his three children, whom he shared with his ex-wife.