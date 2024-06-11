Dogstar band is set to hit the road again this Summer! On June 5, the rock group—which also includes drummer Rob Mailhouse, guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, and bassist Keanu Reeves—announced the dates of their Summer Vacation Tour 2024. The band wrote, "We can’t wait to see everyone! Thank you all for all the love and support."

Dogstar to head on tour from August 28

According to USA Today, Dogstar who returned after 20 years hiatus in 2023, and is presently on tour in Europe, will stop in 29 towns, beginning on August 8 at the Indiana State Fair. Ohana Fest in Dana Point, California is their final performance on September 27. Dogstar, which consists of Bret Domrose, Mailhouse, and Reeves, released their first album in twenty years in October. It is a 12-track album named Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees.

When Was Keanu Reeves' Dogstar Band Formed?

The John Wick star who is also the alt-rock group's bassist formed the band in 1991 with Mailhouse and lead singer Gregg Miller, and the group's original guitarist. Guitarist Bret Domrose joined the group in 1994 and later replaced original member Gregg Miller. Quattro Formaggi, the band's debut EP, came out in 1996.

Our Little Visionary and Happy Ending, two albums, as well as a special cover of Mr. Big's Shine in 2004, were the band's next releases. Dogstar appeared in movies such as Me and Will (1999) and Ellie Parker (2005) during their first run. They also did headlining performances with then-upcoming supporting groups Rancid and Weezer, and they opened for David Bowie and Bon Jovi on tour.

With Hollywood star Keanu Reeves on bass, the band experienced limited success throughout the early years of their career, which spanned from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s. After the final show of their initial run in October 2002 in Japan, the band broke. The band members stayed in quarantine together for a longer period when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March 2020.

Dogstar reunites in 2020

The band quickly transformed their eight-hour practice days into writing sessions, and in only two and a half months, they had composed more than enough songs for a new album, which they enlisted Dave Trumfio to produce. Dogstar announced their return on their Instagram account in July 2022 writing that they are back.

