When Were Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid First Linked? Find Out As Couple Seemingly Confirms Romance With Kiss During NYC Dinner

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and actor Bradley Cooper have ignited a whirlwind of speculation and intrigue with their burgeoning romance. Initially sparking interest with a cozy dinner outing at Via Carota in New York City's West Village in early October 2023, their relationship has since blossomed into a captivating narrative of affection and companionship. From shared meals at trendy locales to supportive gestures, such as Cooper donning Hadid's fashion brand attire, their public displays of affection, including a recent kiss at Via Carota, continue to captivate their fans.

Where were Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid first linked?

Back in October 2023, the worlds of Hollywood and high fashion collided when the star of The Maestro and the supermodel sensation were seen leaving a restaurant together, causing quite a stir in the media. Those candid shots published by the Daily Mail had everyone buzzing. While some insiders brushed it off as “having fun”, sources close to the scene spilled the beans to People, hinting that Gigi Hadid might have “had sort of a crush on Cooper for a while.”

The source said, “[They have] things in common so it’s possible to see it progress. It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute… and there is an attraction.”

While Cooper and Hadid haven't officially confirmed their relationship status, their actions certainly speak louder than words. Over the past few months, they've been inseparable, hinting at a deepening connection. Even after the glitz and glamour of the 2024 Golden Globes, where Cooper's mother, Gloria, was his charming date, the trio, Cooper, Hadid, and his mom, were spotted enjoying a night out at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles, according to snapshots shared by Page Six.

Moreover, a source told People about their January dinner date, “They were with a group of friends and all had fun. Bradley and Gigi looked happy together. They weren’t overly affectionate, but it was still obvious that they are dating. There were lots of loving glances and flirting. "Whenever his mom spoke, she listened enthusiastically and kept smiling. It looked like they were getting to know each other."

The romance between Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid seems to be heating up, with the pair making a splash in London on January 26, where eagle-eyed onlookers caught them strolling hand in hand. And it's not just their public outings that are turning heads, Cooper has been spotted flaunting his affection for Hadid's fashion brand, Guest in Residence, multiple times.

In February, he was snapped donning one of her cozy sweaters during a solo jaunt in New York City, adding fuel to the fire of speculation surrounding their relationship.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid share a kiss

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are certainly not shy about flaunting their affection for each other. The 49-year-old actor and the 28-year-old supermodel were recently spotted indulging in a sweet kiss while dining al fresco at Via Carota in New York City. The couple seemed completely immersed in each other's company, leaning in closely as they shared their intimate moment.

Among the company they shared were none other than the beloved stars of Queer Eye, Tan France and Antoni Porowski, suggesting a fun-filled group dinner at the West Village hotspot. It appeared to be a celebration for Porowski's 40th birthday, as evidenced by Hadid's Instagram Story, where she shared a heartwarming video of the birthday boy blowing out candles on his cake and wrote, “Happy birthday Angel @antoni.”

