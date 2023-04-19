When will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania be available for streaming? Find out

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania released in theatres on February 17, 2023. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie kicked off Phase 5 of MCU. The film saw Scott Lang (played by Paul Rudd) face off Kang: The Conqueror (played by Jonathan Majors) in the Quantum Realm. Directed by Peyton Reed, the third film in the Ant-Man franchise received mixed reviews and reactions from fans and critics, and went on to mint only $474 million at the box office worldwide. Two months later, the film will finally be available for streaming. Read on to find out more.

When will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania be available for streaming?

Marvel announced in the beginning of April that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be available on Digital on April 18 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on May 16. The film will be debuting on VOD services before it finally starts streaming on Disney+. Thus, the MCU movie will be available for streaming 60 days after its theatrical release.

More on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the 31st Marvel movie. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly reprised their roles as Scott Lang aka Ant-Man and Hope Van Dyne aka The Wasp. Apart from them, Michelle Pfeiffer featured as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas appeared as Dr. Hank Pym. Kathryn Newton played Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors starred as the villain Kang: The Conqueror.

Ant-Man 3 follows Scott Lang, Hope Van Dyne, Hank Pym, and Janet Van Dyne as they explore the Quantum Realm and interact with strange creatures and adventurers. As they come across Kang: The Conqueror, it paves the way for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Cassie Lang’s arc also finds a central place in the film.

You can read Pinkvilla’s review of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania here.

