When will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania release on Disney+?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally released in theatres on February 17, 2023. The third installment in the Ant-Man franchise, the film kickstarts Phase 5 for MCU. The movie will see Scott Lang (played by Paul Rudd ) face off Kang: The Conqueror (played by Jonathan Majors) in the Quantum Realm. The Peyton Reed directorial has received positive to mixed reviews from critics after a mostly-positive reaction at its premiere. While the Marvel movie hits theatres today, here’s everything you need to know about its OTT release on Disney +.

There is no doubt that every Marvel Studios movie eventually releases on Disney+. However, as per Screen Rant, there is a list of factors that are taken into consideration before zeroing in on a release date for the OTT platform. For instance, the box-office success of the movie, other Marvel Cinematic Universe content releasing on the service, and even factors like the CEO change at Disney+. Marvel’s Phase 4 movies usually kept a gap of 45 days from the film’s theatrical release before making it available on the streaming platform. Moreover, Disney+ usually streams the most recent release before another Marvel movie hits the theatres.

Considering this, the Ant-Man 3 movie should release on Disney+ latest by May. This is because another MCU movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theatres on May 5, 2023. The earliest possible date for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s release on Disney+ is April 5, 2023. This will be two days after the 45-day mark – which falls on a Monday. However, the streaming service usually puts out new content on Wednesdays, hence the possible two-day delay. Any earlier release will be totally unprecedented and a surprise.

More on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the 31st Marvel movie. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will reprise their roles as Scott Lang aka Ant-Man and Hope Van Dyne aka The Wasp. Apart from them, Michelle Pfeiffer will appear as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas will feature as Dr. Hank Pym. Kathryn Newton will play Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors will star as the villain Kang: The Conqueror.