When will Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 release? Date, time, streaming site, and other details
Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 is all set to start streaming this week. We have our hands on the details like release date, time, and streaming sites.
Attack on Titan fans, fasten your seatbelts and get ready for the last ride of your favourite anime series. The last part of the final season will soon be streaming online. Yes, you read that right! Season 4, which is the last season of AOT, has been divided into 3 parts and has been ongoing for the past 3 years, and now finally, fans can finally find out what happens in the conclusion.
Attack on Titan season 4 Part 3 will be soon streaming on Crunchyroll this week. The original manga series, which was written and illustrated by Japanese artist Hajime Isayama, first came out as anime in 2013. In the years that followed, it soon became popular and a favourite among fans. The adventurous anime is about the last people of humanity, who fight huge titans after they break through their walled city.
So, when will the last season of AOT release? Find out.
Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 release date
Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 episode 1 will come out on March 4. The episode will begin streaming on Crunchyrolls around the same time it airs on television in Japan. Recently, the trailer of Part 3 was released and the makers informed that even the final 24 episodes will be divided into two halves.
Below, is the schedule of Attack of Titan Season 4 Part 3’s first 12 episodes, i.e. the first half, as shared by dexerto.com.
- Episode 1: Saturday, March 4, 2023
- Episode 2: Saturday, March 11, 2023
- Episode 3: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Episode 4: Saturday, March 25, 2023
- Episode 5: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Episode 6: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Episode 7: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Episode 8: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Episode 9: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Episode 10: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Episode 11: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Episode 12: Saturday, May 20, 2023
Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 episode 1 time of streaming
Now that readers have the dates, let’s take a look at the time when the episodes are expected to start streaming. In case of Japan, the premiere of AOT season 4 Part 3 Episode 1 will happen at 12:25 am. Below, are the expected time of release of the episode on Crunchyroll for the different time zones.
- 7:25am PDT
- 10:25am EDT
- 12:25pm Brazil
- 3:25pm UK
- 4:25pm Central European Summer Time
- 8:55pm India Standard Time
- 2:25am Australia
- 4:25am New Zealand
Watch Attack on Tital Season 4 Part 3 trailer below
FAQs
