When will Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 release? Date, time, streaming site, and other details

Attack on Titan fans, fasten your seatbelts and get ready for the last ride of your favourite anime series. The last part of the final season will soon be streaming online. Yes, you read that right! Season 4, which is the last season of AOT, has been divided into 3 parts and has been ongoing for the past 3 years, and now finally, fans can finally find out what happens in the conclusion.

Attack on Titan season 4 Part 3 will be soon streaming on Crunchyroll this week. The original manga series, which was written and illustrated by Japanese artist Hajime Isayama, first came out as anime in 2013. In the years that followed, it soon became popular and a favourite among fans. The adventurous anime is about the last people of humanity, who fight huge titans after they break through their walled city.