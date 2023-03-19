When will Blue Lock chapter 211 release? Date, time and other details about the manga series

Blue Lock is easily one of the most popular manga series across the world. Ever since its first issue came out, fans have been excited to know how the storyline unfolds further. And now, the next chapter in the line, Blue Lock Chapter 211’s release is just around the corner. Read on to know details about the release date, time, and where to access the new chapter.

When will Blue Lock Chapter 211 release?

As per the Economic Times, Blue Lock chapter 211 is all set to come out on Wednesday, March 22. The upcoming chapter will release at 12 am (JST) and will be available for readers in Manga Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine.

The media portal further reported that readers in the United Staes of America and the United Kingdom can avail Blue Lock chapter 211 on Tuesday, March 21. Blue Lock chapter 211 will be released at 7 am (Pacific Standard Time), 9 am (Central Standard Time), 10 am (Eastern Standard Time), and 3 pm (British Standard Time).

For readers who are worried about not being able to avail the magazine’s physical copy, we have got you covered. The Kodansha Weekly Shōnen Magazine is also available digitally through Amazon, Apple iBooks, eBookJapan, Reader Store, and Rakuten Books.

What is Blue Lock Chapter 211 called?

Blue Lock’s Chapter 21 is reportedly titled Zombie. In the previous chapter, Barou's new look was revealed to Isagi. Moreover, the former had also attained an auction. On the other hand, Bastard Munchen got introduced to New Gen World 11 Don Lorenzo.

In the upcoming chapter, readers might get to read about Isagi measuring Don Lorenzo's play and the incidents that are likely to follow.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the manga series Blue Lock.

