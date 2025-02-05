When Will Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy Come Out on Peacock? Here's Everything to Know About the Sequel

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is set to hit the digital screens with Renee Zellweger reprising her character and playing the lead role in the sequel film. The movie will be releasing on Peacock, with the fans witnessing a major life change in the lead character’s life.

Mad About the Boy is the fourth and final film of the franchise, where Brigdet Jones will be seen juggling through motherhood, career, and change in romantic interests.

As for the plot of the movie, the story revolves around Jones, who is a widowed mother of two kids. As she goes through the same life problems, old and new romantic flames knock on her door.

The cast members, apart from Zellweger, include Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Sarah Solemani, and Sally Phillips. Other new faces joining the team include Leo Woodall, Isla Fischer, and Chiwetel Ejifor.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Bridget Jones finally has some luck in her life; she has a great job as a screenwriter, her family, and a new boyfriend; the fact that he is over twenty years younger than her isn't the only thing that is causing problems.”

Moreover, the fourth installment of the franchise is directed by Michael Morris and the script is penned by Helen Fielding, who is also the author of the third Bridget Jones novel.

Meanwhile, opening up about the upcoming film, Grant previously revealed to People Magazine that the sequel almost made him cry.

The Heretic star revealed, "I haven't seen it, but I, obviously, know the script and I'm a harsh judge of script, and it was really good. Really moving as well as funny, because it's based on [author] Helen Fielding... This last book is based on her own experience of losing her husband and bringing up her kids alone."

He further added, "It's got a huge amount of heart. It made me cry. Have I made it sound too dumb? It's also extremely funny."

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will be available to stream on Peacock from February 13.