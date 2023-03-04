When will Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc release? Date, time, trailer and other details

To all the anime fans out there, you have hit the jackpot as the long-awaited release of Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc has finally been announced, and the fandom is thrilled to know what this season is coming up with.

With the great success of Demon Slayer season 2, fans couldn't wait to know what would be the next sequel and which new character would join the force. As exciting as the season 3 trailer looks with its A-grade visual experience and outstanding graphics, it has set the storyline for what is likely to be an epic sequel, with Tanjiro Kamado on a quest to locate Haganezuka to repair his sword.

Demon Slayer Season 3: New Character Introduction

Mitsuri Kanroji and Muichiro Tokito, two new Hashiras who will play crucial parts in the next plot, will be introduced in the new season. Viewers will also get to meet Hantengu - Upper Moon 4, and Gyokko - Upper Moon 5, the two formidable demons from Muzan's Twelve Kizuki.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc’s keynote

The anime craze has taken over the entire Gen - Z, which has greatly impacted their lifestyle and culture. With Demon Slayer being one of the most popular series in the anime industry and hitting the screen sooner, it has left the fans wondering what this season has in store for them.

The new season comes with a promise to introduce powerful antagonists such as Tanjiro and his comrades, who will be tested to their limits in the upcoming season of Demon Slayer.

Upper Moon 4, Hantengu, is noted for his capacity to generate several identities capable of controlling his opponents, whereas Upper Moon 5, Gyokko, is a master of illusions capable of manipulating his opponents' perceptions.

The opening theme music for Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc will be written by MAN WITH A MISSION and Millet. Kizuna no Kiseki is the title of the song for season 3.

The official cast members of Demon Slayer Season 3 are:

The official cast members of Demon Slayer Season 3 have been unveiled, and they include some of the industry's most accomplished voice artists. Hiro Shimono will lend his voice to Zenitsu Agatsuma, Natsuki Hanae will play Tanjiro Kamado, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka will play Inosuke Hashibira, Kana Hanazawa will play Mitsuri Kanroji, and Kengo Kawanishi will play Muichir Tokit.

When and Where to watch?

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Episode 1 will be released on April 9, 2023. The series will premiere on Fuji TV's affiliates, including NoitaminA and Ultra+, at 11.15 p.m. JST and later stream on April 15, followed by Tochigi TV, TOKYO MX, BS11, and Gunma TV.

International viewers can watch on:

Though the wait for international viewers might be a little long as there was nothing officially announced for the release date, international audiences can rely on Crunchyroll and Netflix for the release of Demon Slayer Season 3.

Crunchyroll is the most popular anime streaming platform that has both the previous seasons and the film available for free. The Swordsmith Village Arc is also likely to be added to Netflix, which contains seasons 1 and 2 of Demon Slayer.

So, hold your breath, as the most anticipated series of anime will be out in no time.