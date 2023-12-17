When will Echo release? Exploring the upcoming Marvel series amidst trailer drop

Marvel Studios released the trailer of Echo, which revolves around the journey of Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez as she prepares for a war. The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series, Echo, acts as a spinoff to 2021's Hawkeye, as the story follows the titular character returning to her hometown to confront some of the demons of her past. Ahead of the release, the newly released trailer of Echo revealed a new date to an earlier premiere date.

When will Echo release?

With the new trailer, Marvel Studios gave fans their newest look at the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series entry. As the Disney Plus series is a spinoff of another MCU project, Echo is said to mark a significant shift in Marvel's storytelling, offering a darker, more grounded narrative. After months of delays, the recently released trailer reveals that the MCU show is now set to premiere on both Disney Plus and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9 at 6 p.m. PST, a full day earlier than originally scheduled, January 10, 2024.

Along with the date, the video also offered a further look at the violence to come from the MCU show and another look at Maya's fight against Charlie Cox's Daredevil.

For the first time, all five episodes of an MCU series will drop simultaneously on both Disney+ and Hulu, making it the first Marvel Studios series to release full seasons at once instead of weekly installments.

What is the MCU spinoff Echo about?

After having a brief appearance in Jeremy Renner’s 2021 Marvel series, Hawkeye, the character was highly appraised leading to the studios making a spinoff of the same. The new series will pick up after the events of Hawkeye and will see Maya returning home to Oklahoma, connecting with her Native American roots, and coming to terms with her family.

It is also said to explore the seismic event that led Maya on the path to becoming a ruthless crime boss under the mentorship of Kingpin as Vincent D’Onofrio reprises his role as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Maya’s adoptive uncle. Charlie Cox also returns as Daredevil, as he was last seen in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and 2022’s She-Hulk.

