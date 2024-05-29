When Will Eminem's Houdini Drop? Rapper Announces First Single From New Album Death of Slim Shady

The king is about to make his presence back in the music industry. After announcing his upcoming album, Eminem has now revealed that he will be dropping his latest single, Houdini, this week. The artist made this announcement through his social media, where he was seen talking to another big name.

Eminem announces his new single, Houdini

Fans of the rap god have already been excited with the news of his latest album. However, Eminem gave them another reason to elevate their emotions. The Mockingbird artist dropped a video today announcing the name of his new single and its release date.

He revealed the details through his Instagram post. In his latest social media post, which has a caption that seemingly warns his fans with words like, “Please do not try this at home. Or anywhere else,” Em is seen talking to magician David Blaine through a video call.

The rapper asks Blaine to help him “with something,” to which the magician is heard saying, “Whatever you need.”

Em then proceeds to ask him, "How far can we go with this magic?" while adding if they can go for a "stunt or something?" Blaine then shows him a magic trick by eating a glass from which he had been drinking wine earlier in the same clip.

At the end of the video, Eminem tells Blaine and his fans, “Well for my last trick, I’m going to make my career disappear.” The viewers are then taken to a black screen that has the name of the song, which is Houdini, that will be launched this Friday.

The clip seemingly even teases the music from Em’s soon-to-be-launched song. Houdini will be the first single from his upcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady, which will be launched this summer.

About The Death of Slim Shady

Although not much has been revealed about the upcoming album by the Lose Yourself, artist, Eminem’s longtime mentor, Dr. Dre, spilled a few beans about the 12th studio album.

While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March, Dre stated that Eminem was working on a new album, while also adding that he had contributed to a few tracks on it.

The following month, in April, the Till I Collapse artist announced his album through a teaser that looked like a Detroit Murder Files crime show during the NFL Draft.

At the start of this month, Em even placed a fake obituary in the Detroit Free Press, bidding farewell to his famous alter ego, Slim Shady.

