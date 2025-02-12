When Will Grey’s Anatomy’s New Episodes From Season 21 Release? Episode Guide For Camilla Luddington Starrer

Grey’s Anatomy is one of the highly acclaimed shows. While its previous season left the audience on a cliffhanger, midseason, fans are eagerly waiting to see the medical drama back on their TV screens again.

With that in mind, here we are to tell you when to expect the midseason premiere.

The highly anticipated episode of this medical drama will return for its Season 21 Episode 9, on Thursday, March 6, at 10/9c on ABC. As per reports, the upcoming episode will be called Hit the Floor.

For those who do not know, Grey’s Anatomy left the fans on a cliffhanger after the said season's Episode 8. In this episode, Drop It Like It’s Hot, Jo Wilson, who is played by Camila Luddington, and Lucas Adams, who is portrayed by Niko Terho, were shown to go to a convenience store. While they were trying to get some ice for the team, they were shown to be trapped in the middle of a new issue.

The two characters were held by a masked gunman, who had taken them hostage. Meanwhile, when the attendant tried to fight back, Adams was shown to end up in a scuffle with the robber, following which the gun was shown to go off.

Elsewhere, the character of Midori Francis, Nika Yoshida, was shown to leave for good this time, as she was suffering from grief over her sister’s death. This in turn had made Jules Millin, who is played by Adelaide Kane disturbed and angry with Chandra Wilson’s Miranda Bailey, for letting her leave.

As seen in the preview of the upcoming episode, Jo is shown to rush into the ER while also clutching her stomach. While Amelia is told that Dr. Adams is facing a situation, the preview also shows Teddy and Simone Griffith treating someone with no exit wounds.