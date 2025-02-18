When Will HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Return to YouTube? Everything About The Next-Day Clips Release

HBO has decided to bring back next-day clips of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver on YouTube. Initially, the channel delayed the release schedule until Thursday, but according to TVLine, HBO has reversed the decision. Clips of John Oliver’s hilarious and satirical weekly news overview will now be available on YouTube throughout the season.

Following the premiere of each episode on Sunday, the next-day clips will be released on YouTube on Monday at 3 a.m. ET. In February 2024, the studio announced a delay in the next-day clip release in an effort to encourage more viewers to stream the full episode on its streaming platform, Max.

At the time, an HBO spokesperson explained that Last Week Tonight with John Oliver was not as convenient for users to stream on Max earlier, which is why they had uploaded clips on their YouTube channel.

Although YouTube provided flexible viewing options and helped promote the show, the studio initially decided to delay the availability of clips to encourage fans to watch the entire episode on Max. However, HBO has since reversed this decision, ensuring that next-day clips will be accessible on YouTube as before.

However, delaying the next-day clip release didn’t lead to any significant changes in viewership on Max, prompting HBO to reverse its decision.

Oliver’s news coverage special has returned for its 12th season, which is available exclusively on Max. In the premiere episode, the host discusses the first four weeks of Donald Trump’s second term as president.

He also shares his thoughts on the possible strategy behind some of the choices made by Trump’s administration since the re-election. The official synopsis of the premiere episode adds, “why it is indeed f–k time. You heard us: It’s f–k time.”

Highlights from the first episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 12 are now available on the show’s YouTube channel.