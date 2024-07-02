When Will Henry Cavill's Highlander Reboot Go In Productions? Here's What Report Says

The cult classic movie of the 1980s, The Highlander, is set to get rebooted with Henry Cavill in the lead. Since the announcement of the film, fans have been looking forward to the movie; however, the director, Chad Stahelski, has confirmed that the film will be shot in 2025. Soon after the filming, post-production will begin.

During his appearance at Malta’s Mediterranean Film Festival, the filmmaker shared his excitement over the project, as Stahelski revealed that he will soon begin his final location scouting in the coming week.

Director Chad Stahelski’s comments on the filming of Highlander reboot

Stahelski, during his conversation with the media portal at the Film Festival, revealed that he is extremely excited about the Highlander reboot going on floors in 2025. The filmmaker shared that he began his work on the film in 2008, and in the past 16 years, he has gone to great lengths to perfect the details.

Speaking of the films, Stahelski revealed, "We start shooting in January. I go to Scotland on Monday to do the final location scout.” The John Wick director also shared insights over the process of choosing the actor who would fit the role like a piece of a puzzle.

The filmmaker claimed, "We have the right people, we have the right cast, and we have the right trainers.” Before going ahead with Cavill, Stahelski considered Tom Cruise, Ryan Reynolds, and Justin Lin as the top names for the lead roles. The reports of the reboot of classics from the 1980s being in the works have got the fans of the franchise overjoyed, as the audience cannot wait to see what Chad Stahelski has in store to offer his viewers.

The Highlander of 1986

As reports of the Highlander reboot have fired up the internet, the original film of 1986, too, was declared a blockbuster at the box office. The story of the movie revolves around Russell Nash, who finds out that he is immortal and sets out on a battle to fight other men who, too, have the same superpowers as Nash.

According to the official synopsis, “Russell Nash, a mysterious Scottish swordsman, realizes that he is immortal. Soon, he finds himself in a ferocious battle against the powerful and wicked immortals who want to destroy the Earth.”

The plot details and the cast members joining Henry Cavill for the rebooted version have been kept under wraps. The makers of the film will let out the release details shortly.

