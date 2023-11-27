When will Jennifer Lopez's new album release? Exploring reports about J-Lo's "This Is Me.. Now" record and accompanying film

Jennifer Lopez, the ever-dynamic singer, has made us dance to her beats countless times, from On the Floor to Ain’t Your Mama. She has never missed a beat. It had been a while since we groved to one new beat by J-Lo, but the legendary pop queen is back with all brand new music. Jennifer Lopez’s much anticipated This Is Me now has a release date! Her upcoming album is set to be released on February 16, 2024. Continue reading to find out more details about her album.

When will Jennifer Lopez's new album be released?

This is me... Now, Jennifer Lopez's first studio album in a decade will be released on February 16, 2024. Today, it was announced that a film "inspired by the music" will be released on the same date. This Is Me... Now by Nuyorican Productions has been acquired and will be released by Amazon MGM Studios.The film is now available on Prime Video worldwide.

It's the singer's first full-length solo album in almost a decade. Her last album, A.K.A., debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and includes the Billboard Hot 100 songs I Luh Ya Papi, First Love, and Booty.

This is me... Now is the follow-up to 2002's This Is Me...Then, which was dedicated to her then-partner, Ben Affleck. Lopez and Affleck's romance has since been renewed, and the couple will marry in 2022. Lopez and Rogét Chayed, along with Jeff "Gitty" Gitelman and HitBoy, wrote and executive produced the new album. Angel Lopez, Drew Love, INK, and Prince Chrishan are among the other songwriter-producers. Brandon Riester of BMG is in charge of A&R.

Will Jennifer Lopez’s new album accompany a film?

When Jennifer Lopez first hinted at a fresh musical experience, it seemed reasonable to expect that her first studio album in over a decade would be enough to justify the excitement. Lopez said today that her new album, This Is Me...Now, will be accompanied by a film inspired by the songs. The film and record will be released on February 16, 2024.

According to Rolling Stone, the project, directed by Dave Meyers, will feature Lopez delivering a genre-redefining immersive cinematic experience. The movie has been described as an extravagant visual and sonic feast with impressive choreography, star-studded cameos, costumes, sets, and blockbuster-worthy visuals. The video will be available on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories globally, while the record will be distributed by Nuyorican/BMG.

Furthermore, This Is Me...Now: Story by Lopez, Meyers, and Chris Shafer; produced by Nathan Scherrer; and executive produced by Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, and Courtney Baxter on behalf of Nuyorican Productions. Lopez, of course, is starring in the film This Is Me...Now, and other cast members have yet to be disclosed.