When Will Jimmy Kimmel Live Begin Its Taping After Being Suspended Amid L.A. Wildfires? Here's What We Know
Jimmy Kimmel Live had suspended its taping of the episodes amidst the wildfires spreading across Los Angeles since last Tuesday. Scroll down to read the details.
Jimmy Kimmel Live is set to resume taping after a week’s break amidst the Los Angeles wildfires. The talkshow had been suspended since January 8, after the flames went on to spread across the areas, burning down the properties into ashes.
According to the showrunners, the taping of the episodes is likely to begin on January 13. The areas that have been affected by the fires were Palisades, Malibu, and Altadena, after which the entertainment activities taking place in the surroundings had to be suspended in order to maintain the safety of the cast and crew members on the sets.
Apart from Jimmy Kimmel Live, the shows that went on to suspend the shoot include After Midnight and The Price is Right. The shows hosted by Taylor Tomlinson and Drew Carey, respectively, are still to remain paused until the flames settle down.
ALSO READ: Jimmy Kimmel’s Hilarious and Awkward Engagement Gift Leaves Selena Gomez Speechless
Meanwhile, the evacuation missions have been going on amidst the fires spreading at a rapid pace. The flames ignited on Tuesday after strong winds began in the city.
As for the areas surrounding Los Angeles County, the government and organizations have announced high alerts, as it is forecasted that the fires are to spread in other areas of the States too.
Moreover, for the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, the taping takes place at the El Capitan studios, and After Midnight and The Price is Right shows are being shot at the Havens Studios in Glendale.
ALSO READ: Will Jimmy Kimmel Not Return To Host Oscars? Find Out As Talk Show Star Opens Up About His Future Plans