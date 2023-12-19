When will Kanye West’s new album release after failed launch? Report hints at NYE

Ye West, also known as Kanye West, has been gearing up for his album release for quite some time now. His upcoming collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign was supposed to drop at midnight on December 15 but there were no signs of the cited album in sight.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have been teasing their album Vultures since earlier this year but it seems like after two adjournments on October 13 and December 15, respectively, the album will finally drop on New Year's Eve, as cited by various reports.

Exploring the reasons for Kanye West’s and Ty Dolla $ign’s album delay

The album has an extensive list of collaborative songs featuring the likes of Offset, Lil Baby, Charlie Wilson, Bad Bunny, Young Thug, and more.

The collaboration list also featured Nicki Minaj but the Queen of Rap refused to clear her 2018 collaborative track, New Body for Vultures. This is also said to have served as a reason for the delay in Kanye’s album.

At around 10:30 PM ET on December 15, the album's pre-decided release date, Kanye West tweeted a screenshot of his conversation with Nicki Minaj, which read, “Hi, it's ye. May I call you about clearing the new body on the new album?" Mind you, this was all happening minutes before the album was supposed to launch at midnight.

Nicki Minaj turned down Kanye’s request publicly during one of her frequent Instagram live sessions. “Child, that train has already left the station, OK? No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand-new album. Now why would I put out a song that has already been out for three years? Come on, guys. You know,” she said while denying permission to Kanye West to use their shared music endeavor for his new album Vultures.

Additionally, Kanye West also has a Backstreet Boys song on his album. The song Everybody on Kanye’s new album samples 90s pop icon Backstreet Boys’ 1999 hit Backstreet Back. The Donda singer has reportedly not secured official permission for the same as well. Everybody features a recreated chorus by Charlie Wilson. However, the original writers of the song have not yet raised a flag against it yet.

Fans will have to wait until New Year's Eve to find out if they get to ring in the new year with Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s new album or not.

