When will Manifest Season 4 Part 2 release on Netflix?

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 is all set to return on Netflix. The upcoming episodes will serve as the finale of the much-loved show. Ever since the Part one of Season 4 released last November, fans have been excited to know when the second part will premiere on the streaming platform. Well. There’s some good news for fans as they do not need to wait much longer for the new episodes of Manifest any more.

Netflix recently announced that the final instalment of the show will premiere on the platform on June 2. Yes, that’s right! The platform said that the upcoming and final instalment which will have 10 episodes in total, will be the “most terrifying, suspenseful and joyous chapter of the Manifest story.”

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 trailer is out

The trailer to Manifest Season 4 Part 2 dropped a couple of days ago, and it looks thrilling and exciting to say the least. As per Netflix, Manifest Season 4, Part 2 will showcase the passengers facing “severe scrutiny in a world fuelled by 828er hate, no longer free to solve their own Callings without constant supervision by the unscrupulous 828 Registry. A mysterious accident delivers ominous warnings on a biblical scale that will further jeopardize the livelihood of all the passengers.”

Watch Manifest Season 4 Part 2 trailer below

What is Manifest about?

Manifest is a popular sci-fi show that originally aired on NBC. However, the network cancelled it after three seasons, followed by a massive outrage by fans on social media. The streaming platform resurrected the show and it continued to take the top spot for weeks on end.

The sci-fi drama follows a group of airplane passengers who, on landing, just learn that they have been gone for five and a half years. While they go back to their lives, trying to come to terms with their normal, they discover that that their lives are not anymore how they left them. They then come face-to-face with inexplicable and supernatural phenomena.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates on Manifest and other popular shows.

