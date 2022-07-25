When will the MCU introduce its X-Men? Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige reveals

At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel came with holiday spirits as the studio announced its various animated and live-action projects that are in store for the fans while the company is getting ready to move into MCU's Phase 5. As they announced all the projects under the fifth Phase, Marvel tip-toed around what fans could expect in the next Phase.

However, one question still remains. When will we see X-Men take over the MCU? While the studio has been delving deeper into the idea of mutants in the MCU, nothing concrete has yet been announced. The latest sighting of an X-Men in the Marvel universe was in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when Patrick Stewart reprised his role as Charles Xavier in the movie even though he was obliterated within minutes by Scarlet Witch.

In a recent interview with ComicBook, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige opened up about the possibility of X-Men entering the storylines and also hinted at a possible appearance sooner than later. During the chat, when the host quipped if fans could catch a glimpse of the characters before a potential Phase 10, Feige replied, "You want to wait till Phase 10 for the X-Men? Alright, that's longer than I want to wait. But I guess."

Meanwhile, at the convention, Marvel pleased fans with their unveiling of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer which gave an emotionally charged tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman. The upcoming film will officially mark the end of Phase 4 for the studios.

ALSO READ The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Darkness takes over Middle-earth in intense trailer; WATCH