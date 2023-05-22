When will Merpeople air? Where and how to watch the docuseries, release date, trailer and more

Popular streaming platform Netflix is known for having a diverse library of documentaries and they are adding yet another one to their catalog. Merpeople is an upcoming docuseries showcasing the life of underwater performers whose dangerous but mystical career revolves around becoming mermaids. Here is everything you need to know about the soon-to-be-released docuseries shedding light on the mermaid industry and community.

Merpeople release date, synopsis, and where to watch it?

Merpeople's official description on Netflix says, "Welcome to the whimsical world of professional mermaiding, where people's passion for swimming in fins has exploded into a half-billion-dollar industry." The upcoming docuseries is all set for a May 23, 2023 release on the platform. The trailer for the documentary was released on May 15, 2023.

The synopsis of the trailer reads, "MerPeople dives into the fascinating world of underwater performers who have turned their love for the mystical sea creatures into real-world careers. From putting on dazzling small-town shows in Florida to the crowning of the King and Queen of the Seas in the Bahamas, this series will take you on a journey of passion and perseverance." It concludes, "Get ready to set sail on an unforgettable voyage and immerse yourself in a world where fantasy becomes reality."

More about Merpeople

The trailer starts with a voice-over saying, "When someone sees a mermaid It's magical. It's mythical. It's made up... or maybe it isn't," a voice says at the start of the trailer. Another reveals, "This is a half-billion dollar industry. There are pageants. There are conventions. There are competitions. There are auditions. There are shows." It features professionals from the industry talking about their experiences, life, and career. Directed by Cynthia Wade, it is a series about the mermaid and underwater performer community.

"At its core, mermaiding is a danger art," says one professional. "I've literally waited 15 years for this very moment," adds another while a third reveals, "This is literally my wildest dream." The trailer ends with a voice-over saying, "Anybody can be a mermaid, you just have to believe." The docuseries chronicles the life and struggles of the performers whose job is to entertain the audience. Being a visual dream and delight is a part of what they do but it comes with its fair share of struggles which is highlighted in the documentary.

Fan reactions regarding Merpeople

Meanwhile, netizens have been loving the trailer and are excited to watch the documentary. One user wrote, "MerPeople seems fascinating. Seems like Netflix is truly stepping up their game," while another said, "I've been a mermaid for four years now and have yet to see media coverage from such a large company, thank you." A third wrote, "I love the mermaid industry and people. This is the documentary I didn't know I wanted!!! So stoked!" A fourth replied, " I love everything that goes against the norm. This is so cool and fascinating."

