When will NCIS season 20's finale air? Release date, synopsis, and more about the police procedural series

Popular television series NCIS season 20's finale is all set to air on CBS and fans have been buzzing with excitement as they wait to discuss their thoughts and make theories about what will happen in the next season of their favourite show. Here is everything you need to know about the much-awaited season finale of the police procedural series.

When will NCIS season 20's finale air?

The 22nd episode of NCIS season 20, also known as the season finale, will air on CBS on Monday, May 22, 2023. Fans of the show have been hooked to the season as they wait to see what will happen in the lives of their favourite characters and how the story will go forward. NCIS has already been renewed for a 21st season which will go on air next year.

According to a promotional clip of the finale, the episode will focus on Agent Torres, who ends up in prison as his team tries to stop a terrorist attack in the country. Titled Black Sky, the episode's synopsis says, "Agent Torres, played by Wilmer Valderrama, finds himself in prison as the team tries to stop an impending terror attack on U.S. soil."

More about NCIS

The previous episode, titled Kompromat, was part one of the two-part season finale and saw the core team investigating a murder. Their research led them to believe that Russian spies could be involved in the murder. Its official description says, "When a suspicious murder occurs in the classified section of the National Archive, NCIS must investigate a string of Russian spy encounters that may be linked to the crime."

The popular show features elements of action, drama, mystery, murder, and thrill as it chronicles the lives of special agents. The team of agents investigates different cases in an attempt to solve various murders and criminal activities to keep the city safe. CBS' official description of the show says, "A highly trained group with colorful personalities investigate crimes that are connected to Navy and Marine Corps personnel."

NCIS premiered in 2009 and has since enjoyed a good viewership and a strong fan base around the world. The success of the series has thus led to several spinoffs including NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans. Starring David McCallum, Rocky Carroll, Brian Dietzen, and Wilmer Valderrama among others, the show remains a top-five hit.

