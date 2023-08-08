When will Red, White, and Royal Blue release? Date, time, plot, and more details explored

Red, White, and Royal Blue is an American LGBT romantic drama that stars Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine. Read on to know more about the date, time, plot and more.

Written by Kashish Nagpal Updated on Aug 08, 2023   |  10:45 PM IST  |  1.2K
Instagram
Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Red, White, and Royal Blue features Taylor Zakhar Perez & Nicholas Galitzine
  • The romantic comedy movie is inspired by a book by the same name
  • The main theme of the film is a love story between two gay men

Red, White, and Royal Blue, an American LGBT romantic comedy film written and directed by Matthew Lopez is based on Casey McQuiston’s 2019 novel. The film stars Taylor Zakhar Perez as the American President’s son and Nicholas Galitzine as a British prince. The film’s other cast members include Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, as well as Ellie Bamber. 

ALSO READ: Wildcat to Horror in the High Desert: 20 best documentaries on Amazon Prime to watch

What to expect from Red, White, and Royal Blue?

The story revolves around the son of the American president and the British Prince Henry. Initially, both of the countries have a lot of disagreements, but it has not been a major issue due to their ocean separation. However, a highly publicized incident at a royal function has caused a media firestorm, potentially damaging the relationship further between the two countries. As a result, the two adversaries have been forced into a staged truce by their respective families and handlers in order to control the situation.

Red, White, and Royal Blue: Release date and more

The film is set to be released on Friday, August 11 on Amazon Prime Video. It is important to note that the official release time for North America is midnight UK time. However, due to different time zones, the movie may be available for viewing earlier. For North American audiences, the movie is expected to be available for viewing at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT on Thursday, August 10.

Speaking of the trailer, it came out a month ago and it's already been watched by over 7.3M people, which shows how much people are excited for the movie.

According to the trailer, like all romantic films, they both hate each other from the start but eventually fall in love. However, a Prince has responsibilities and all their actions are reported by the media. Also their families are against their relationship. Will they be able to convince their families? Will they be able to love each other on their own terms?

Meanwhile, Red, White & Royal blue is a 2019 novel written by Casey McQuiston about a secret love affair between an American Prince and a British Prince. It’s pure escapism, and it’s one of the most beloved LGBTQ+ love stories of all time. Also, readers have been waiting for years for a movie adaptation of the book, and now it’s finally here!

ALSO READ: 40 Best Amazon Prime series to watch right now - 2023

Advertisement

FAQs

Can a 13 year old read Red, White and Royal Blue?
Lou The book is considered New Adult fiction, though I think older teenagers (sixteen and older) would be perfectly fine reading it! Though there are several sex scenes in the book, I don't think they're all that graphic, though it is made abundantly clear that sex is what's happening.
Is there a Red, White and Royal Blue movie coming out?
Yes
Why is Red, White and Royal Blue movie rated R?
I think if there had been a scene of violence between them, I could have kept a PG-13 rating, but because they're having sex and they're two men, we got an R,” he noted.
About The Author
Kashish Nagpal
Kashish Nagpal

Kashish is a striving author with more than two years of writing experience. She enjoys watching movies, listening to mu... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!