When will Red, White, and Royal Blue release? Date, time, plot, and more details explored

Red, White, and Royal Blue, an American LGBT romantic comedy film written and directed by Matthew Lopez is based on Casey McQuiston’s 2019 novel. The film stars Taylor Zakhar Perez as the American President’s son and Nicholas Galitzine as a British prince. The film’s other cast members include Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, as well as Ellie Bamber.

ALSO READ: Wildcat to Horror in the High Desert: 20 best documentaries on Amazon Prime to watch

What to expect from Red, White, and Royal Blue?

The story revolves around the son of the American president and the British Prince Henry. Initially, both of the countries have a lot of disagreements, but it has not been a major issue due to their ocean separation. However, a highly publicized incident at a royal function has caused a media firestorm, potentially damaging the relationship further between the two countries. As a result, the two adversaries have been forced into a staged truce by their respective families and handlers in order to control the situation.

Red, White, and Royal Blue: Release date and more

The film is set to be released on Friday, August 11 on Amazon Prime Video. It is important to note that the official release time for North America is midnight UK time. However, due to different time zones, the movie may be available for viewing earlier. For North American audiences, the movie is expected to be available for viewing at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT on Thursday, August 10.

Speaking of the trailer, it came out a month ago and it's already been watched by over 7.3M people, which shows how much people are excited for the movie.

According to the trailer, like all romantic films, they both hate each other from the start but eventually fall in love. However, a Prince has responsibilities and all their actions are reported by the media. Also their families are against their relationship. Will they be able to convince their families? Will they be able to love each other on their own terms?

Meanwhile, Red, White & Royal blue is a 2019 novel written by Casey McQuiston about a secret love affair between an American Prince and a British Prince. It’s pure escapism, and it’s one of the most beloved LGBTQ+ love stories of all time. Also, readers have been waiting for years for a movie adaptation of the book, and now it’s finally here!

ALSO READ: 40 Best Amazon Prime series to watch right now - 2023