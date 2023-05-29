When will Succession season 4's finale air? Release date, synopsis, and more about dark comedy series

Popular television series Succession season 4's much-awaited finale is all set to air on HBO and with this being the final season, fans have been buzzing with anticipation to see how their favourite show will conclude. Here is everything you need to know about the much-awaited season as well as series finale of the satirical dark comedy series.

When will Succession season 4's finale air?

The 10th episode of Succession season 4, also known as the season and series finale, will air on HBO on May 28, 2023. Fans of the show have been hooked to the season as they theorize what will happen in the lives of their favourite characters and how their story will conclude. The episode is titled With Open Eyes, and will not only be the last episode of the season but also the conclusion of the series. The 1 hour 30 minutes long finale will air at 9:00 pm ET.

The episode's synopsis says, "Ahead of the final board meeting on the Waystar-Gojo Deal, Kendall and Shiv try to shore up their opposing interests... and get a fix on the whereabouts of a physically and emotionally bruised Roman." Previously, talking about the length of the final episode, Nicholas Britell, composer of the series told Variety, "It's 90 minutes. It's a huge episode – like a movie." It is the longest Succession episode ever, due to its runtime.

More about Succession

The 9th and previous episode, titled Church and State, aired on May 21, 2023, and its official description says, "As the family girds themselves for an emotional funeral, Kendall finds himself at odds with Rava and inopportune news from Jess. Shiv tries to reposition herself in a new political landscape, and Kendall rallies supporters to his side."

The multiple award-winning show features elements of drama, mystery, dark comedy, and satire. IMDb's official description of the show says, "The Roy family controls the biggest media and entertainment company in the world. As they fight for control of the company, and each other, their lack of morals is exposed at every turn." Succession has been known to wonderfully showcase family dynamics and power struggles throughout its seasons.

Succession premiered on June 3, 2018, and has enjoyed an extremely strong fan base around the world ever since. Starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, and Hiam Abbass among others, the series is the winner of 13 Emmy Awards. Apart from being critically acclaimed, Succession has also attained a viewership of millions.

