When will The Bear Season 3 start production? Exploring latest updates about the show

Excitement is growing as Season 3 of The Bear approaches. Deadline has reported that the highly acclaimed series, known for its captivating narrative and stellar performances, is set to start production in late February to early March. As fans eagerly await the next chapter, Jeremy Allen White, who portrays young chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, provides intriguing hints about what lies ahead.

Jeremy Allen White teases Carmy's fate

In a recent conversation, Jeremy Allen White, a nominee for this year's The Bear Emmy and a Golden Globe Best Actor Comedy TV series winner, shares a glimpse into his character Carmy's predicament. White teases the aftermath of Carmy being locked in a walk-in fridge during the restaurant's 'Friends and Family' night in the previous season. The actor expresses his hope that Carmy's storyline will see an escape from the chilling confinement in Season 3.

Anticipating season 3 guest stars

While scripts for Season 3 are yet to be revealed to the cast, Jeremy Allen White expresses his desire for an episode packed with notable guest stars, similar to the star-studded Fishes episode in Season 2. White envisions a lineup that rivals the impressive array of talent featured in the past, including Jon Bernthal, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, John Mulaney, Gillian Jacobs, and Jamie Lee Curtis. The actor dreams of attracting guest stars like Olivia Coleman, Sam Rockwell, and John Turturro for Season 3.

ALSO READ: The Bear gets renewed for Season 3; Everything to know about the series so far

Jeremy Allen White's dual role in The Iron Claw

In addition to his role in The Bear, Jeremy Allen White stars in the upcoming A24 movie, The Iron Claw, portraying wrestler Kerry Von Erich. The film, set to release on December 22, explores the tragedy-stricken wrestling Von Erich family during the 1980s. White shares insights into his character and the eerie resemblance of the Von Erichs' fate to the director Sean Durkin's own family experiences.

As The Bear gears up for Season 3 production, fans can anticipate another compelling chapter in the series' narrative. Jeremy Allen White's revelations provide a tantalizing preview of the challenges and developments awaiting Carmy, along with the potential for an episode filled with renowned guest stars. With the production start on the horizon, the countdown begins for fans eagerly awaiting the return of The Bear and its continued exploration of the complexities of the culinary world.

ALSO READ: Jeremy Allen White clicked kissing a woman in LA amid divorce with Addison Timlin