When will the Billboard Music Awards 2023 be held? Date, time, venue and other details

The Billboard Music Awards has got a new date. As per Billboard, it is now shifting from the usual spring slot to a fall slot.

The BBMAs 2023 is now scheduled for November 19, 2023. Further details about the award ceremony will be out later. The new date change was announced today by producers Billboard and Dick Clark Productions.

This change means that the event will come back to its traditional time slot. From 1990 to 2006, the BBMAs were held in December. From 2011, the awards were held in May, with the exception of 2020, when they took place in October because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More about the BBMAs 2023

The Billboard Music Awards honour and celebrate the biggest and hottest names in contemporary music, based on their performances and rankings on the Billboard Music Charts. The 2023 BBMAs will roll out awards based on how listeners consumed music and how that reflected on the Billboards charts from November 19, 2022 through Oct. 21, 2023. The event will also take into account several other factors like how fans interacted with the music, including audio and video streaming. A few more factors include album and song sales, tours by artists, and radio airplay.

The 2022 BBMAs

At the last year’s BBMAs, the highest nominations were bagged by The Weeknd and Doja Cat with 17 and 14 respectively. The Driver’s License hitmaker Olivia Rodrigo won seven awards, followed by Kanye West at six. Drake and Justin Bieber got five awards, and Taylor Swift claimed four. BTS bagged three awards, which was more than any other group or duo that time.

The 2022 BBMAs were held on May 15, 2022 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show was hosted by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Coming to the 2023 BBMAs, no other detail other than the date has been out yet. Keep an eye out on this space for more updates.

