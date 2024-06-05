When Will The Boys Come to An End? Showrunners' Answer Hints At THIS

For fans of The Boys, its showrunner seems to have some great news. To the unversed, the show has already been renewed for a fifth season, however, Eric Kripke is now avoiding answering when the show might come to an end.

Does that mean we will see more than five seasons of The Boys? Let’s explore…

The Boys showrunner about its future

It was estimated that the action-packed series by Prime Video might come to an end after its fifth season. Eric Kripke who is the showrunner of The Boys has shared these estimates in the past.

But, now that the series has reached its five-season goal, the showrunner seemingly hints at a few more seasons.

Speaking with Inverse, Kripke recalled how in his past he made a prediction that, with time, went on to prove wrong. Talking about Supernatural, another hit that he once created, Kripke stated that he once predicted it to run for five seasons, however, it ended up running for 15 great seasons, and hence he is not making predictions anymore.

"I have learned since then to not try to call the seasons,” Kripke stated. He also mentioned that someone close to him had “pointed that out to me,” to which he had agreed, by stating that he would shut his mouth.

Talking about this person, he added, “No one was more wrong in all of human history” when it comes to the predictions of their own series “than this guy.”

Reading his words, the already excited fans got hyped up, having the idea that their most loved series might as well run for 15 seasons.

However, following his interview, Kripke took it to X (formerly Twitter) and posted what exactly he meant. His social media post read, "You guys. If you read the article, all I said is that I won't speculate on when the show ends.”

The showrunner mentioned that he is not necessarily hinting towards a long run of the series and that it might end after its fifth season.

While nothing is certain, it is better to just wait and hope for the best.

The Boys’ latest season

After a long wait, and a few spinoffs, the latest season of The Boys is finally arriving soon. Season 4 of this epic superhero thriller will hit the screen on June 13, 2024. Initially, its first three episodes will be released on Prime Video.

The new season will talk about a lot of things. With Billy Butcher being left with just a few days to live, Victoria Neuman will be shown much closer to the Oval Office.

There will also be a trial for Homelaner over what he did at the end of the previous season.

