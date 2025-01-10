When Will The Resurrection Of The Christ Go On The Floors? Find Out As Mel Gibson Drops Major Updates

Mel Gibson is looking forward to his upcoming project going into production. The filmmaker is set to bring his vision to the story of The Resurrection of the Christ and is aiming to begin the filming process sometime next year.

While making an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, the director discussed his vision for the film at length. Adding details about the movie, Gibson shared that it took him and his brother seven years to complete the script.

During the interview with the podcast host, the filmmaker opened up about the timeline for the production process. He said, “I’m hoping sometime next year. There’s a lot required because it’s an acid trip. I’ve never read anything like it.”

Gibson further added, “My brother, Randall, and I all sort of congregated on this. So, there are some good heads put together, but there’s some crazy stuff.”

The director continued to reveal, “And I think in order to really tell the story properly, you have to start with the fall of the angels, which means you’re in another place, you’re in another realm. You need to go to hell. You need to go to Sheol.”

As for the cast members, the actor-director shared that he is planning to re-cast Jim Caviezel in the role of Jesus Christ, who also portrayed the character in the original film, The Passion of the Christ.

To ensure accuracy, the filmmaker stated that, according to the Bible, Jesus was resurrected three times. Using advanced technologies and CGI, Gibson plans to explore ways to de-age Caviezel for the role.

Overall, Gibson describes the movie as “very ambitious” and a narrative to watch out for.

