When Will The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 2 Air? Everything to Know About the Show’s Release Schedule

Spoiler alter for The White Lotus season 3

The White Lotus Season 3 premiered on February 16, featuring some shocking twists. Fans are more eager than ever for the follow-up episode after Jon Gries reprised his twisted and diabolical character, Greg, in a bombshell surprise cameo.

The second episode of Season 3 will be released on February 23 at 9 p.m. EST on Max. While you wait for the episode to drop, check out an overview of where the show stands since the premiere.

Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) and her older boyfriend, Rick (Walton Goggins), are new guests at the White Lotus resort. The dynamic between the odd couple gets stranger as the episode progresses—Rick is often annoyed by his chatty girlfriend, while Chelsea constantly complains about her grumpy boyfriend.

Rick’s growing disinterest in Chelsea and his curiosity about Sritala’s American husband could hint that he has an ulterior motive, much like Greg had with his wealthy ex-wife, Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), whom he murdered with the help of a hitman in Season 2.

Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), Kate (Leslie Bibb), and Laurie (Carrie Coon) are a trio of friends who have come to the resort for a fun retreat. So far, nothing seems suspicious about the group, but if this show has taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.

As for Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda Lindsey, she is exploring Eastern culture as the newly appointed spa manager. Belinda’s goal in working at the resort is to get a crash course in Eastern wellness practices and apply this knowledge to her own facility in Hawaii.

In the premiere episode, we see her immerse herself in the tropical landscapes while learning about Buddhist practices.

Then there’s the Ratliff family! A Southern couple travels to the Thailand resort with their three children to help their daughter, Piper—who is majoring in religious studies—write her thesis on Buddhism. Will their peaceful retreat turn into a nightmare vacation? Time will tell.

