When will Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover film release? Producer REVEALS details about ambitious project

While Barbie's smashing success has broken the myth that only franchise movies can become blockbusters, several iconic installments of popular cinematic universes continue to remain a hit with the audience. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which was released on June 9, 2023, was the seventh installment of the long-running and popular Transformers film franchise.

The film grossed more than $427 million all the worldwide box office and more projects in the universe are in development including prequels and sequels. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has shed light on the much-awaited, potential crossover between the Transformers and GI Joe franchises. Here's what he shared.

When will Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover film release?

During a conversation with Sci-fi & Fantasy Gazette, Bonaventura revealed that the ongoing strike has affected the production and thus the release of the ambitious crossover project. He said, "We were about to start a script when the writers' strike happened. So, our hope was we were going to have it for 2025, but I think the longer the strike goes on, the more it puts it in 2026." The crossover was hinted at towards the end of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

When asked about a confirmation, the producer said, "Like every other Transformers movie, the ingredients of the movie are humans and robots get together to stop the villain. The Joes are going to be part of the ingredients now." Bonaventura explained, "We're not going into the Joe world, they're coming into our world. So, if you think about it that way, I think that's the closest thing to the plan that we have" referring to the base idea they have for the movie.

Hailee Steinfeld's return and Transformers One

He added that the Joes will be active participants in trying to stop the bad guy of the next film. He is not sure if the film would pick up after the events of the 2021 G.I. Joe film Snake Eyes because the brainstorming hasn't reached that far yet. The 66-year-old talked about Hailee Steinfeld's character Charlie Watson and hinted at her possible return. "I could see Hailee coming into the next one for sure, there's nothing stopping us," he said.

"She was phenomenal, and we'd love to have her back," the producer added. Meanwhile, Transformers One will be the next release in the Transformers universe. It is an animated prequel film that will explore the relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron. The voice cast of the movie includes Chris Hemsworth as Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as Megatron, and Scarlett Johansson as Elita-One. It's slated for a September 13, 2024, release.

