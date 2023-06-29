When will WWE’s Randy Orton return to action? Kurt Angle shares update

Kurt Angle has some updates about Randy Orton. The WWE Hall of Famer recently shared that he believes Orton will be back in action very soon. For the unversed, The Viper has been away from the ring following his back surgery. However, fans would be happy to know that Angle, who seems to have some inside information on the issue, has some positive news about the development. Read on to know more.

When will Randy Orton come back to wrestling?

Kurt Angle recently shared an update about Orton on his show The Kurt Angle Show (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News). Talking about Angle, Orton said, “Doing good man. He recovered from his back surgery. He's, I think he's gonna come back pretty damn soon. He's doing much better, yes."

Kim Orton and Giovanna Angle – Randy and Kurt’s wives respectively – also appeared on a podcast together in the past. They are pretty close as friends, and so, it’s possible that Kurt has some reliable inside information about Randy.

Randy Orton in WWE

Randy Orton has not been in action for over a year now. The 43-year-old wrestler was last seen on WWE programming on the May 20 episode of SmackDown.

On that show, The Usos defeated Orton and Matt Riddle to win Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. After the match, The Usos attacked Orton by putting him through the announce table, which led to his back injury.

In November last year, Fightful Select reported that Orton had gone through fusion surgery on his lower back, because of which he would be away for an ‘extended period of time’. However, no definite time period was mentioned.

Randy Orton is undoubtedly one of the most popular and established WWE stars. He has bagged world titles 14 times – the same as Triple H, apart from John Cena and Ric Flair’s 16 reigns.

ALSO READ: WWE News: Edge pens a heartfelt tribute to Randy Orton after their WrestleMania 36 match