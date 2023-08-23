'When you are dead, nobody gives a f--k what..': Doja Cat quotes Lady Gaga while confusing her fans with several Instagram posts

Doja Cat responded to criticism about her personal life in a way that left us scratching our heads. Imagine using strong language and name-calling to address your followers. It's like that moment when a TV character does something totally out of character, and you can't help but gasp. Well, her followers weren't too thrilled, and nearly 400,000 of them hit the unfollow button on Instagram. Yep, you read that right—400,000! Celebrating the backlash, her bizarre ig posts and cryptic captions, are signs that something's up, but what exactly, we're not sure. Her recent behavior has us scratching our heads, wondering if she's playing a role or if this is the real deal.

ALSO READ: 'I've defeated a large beast': Doja Cat celebrates losing over 250,000 Instagram followers, shares note on feeling 'free'

What is Doja Cat up to?

Doja Cat recently hit us with a curveball and dropped an Instagram story quoting Lady Gaga completely out of the blue. She wrote, "When you die, nobody is going to give a f**k what you tweeted." Though it finds a very close resemblance to Gaga's 2014 SXSW interview where she made the point that no one cares what you tweeted when you’re dead, nor will they care how famous she was. But wait, the ride doesn't stop there. She followed up with what some are calling a "gratitude" story that said, "All that matters to me is that my fans know who I am, and others are stuck trying to figure it out." Can we just take a moment to process that? It's like a puzzle wrapped in an enigma.

Advertisement

But wait, there's more drama brewing. Cue the accusations! Some folks out there are pointing fingers and shouting from the rooftops that Doja Cat is being controlled by the Illuminati. Yes, you read that right. And there's a rumor mill churning about drugs too. People are scratching their heads at her actions, finding them a bit on the bizarre side. And oh boy, have you seen her Instagram feed lately? It's like a wild ride through a land of absurdity, with each post leaving us with more questions than answers.

ALSO READ: 'People like to shit-talk': Doja Cat has THIS to say about online trolling amidst backlash from fans and losing more than 500k followers

Why did Doja Cat lose followers?

She blocked followers and threw around labels that had us doing a double-take. And remember her adorable 'kittenz'? Well, she wasn't feeling the love for that nickname anymore. It's like a rollercoaster you didn't sign up for but somehow ended up on. All this drama resulted in a whopping 566,040 followers and fans bidding her farewell. And she decided to stir the pot even more by posting some seriously controversial stuff on Threads.

ALSO READ: Doja Cat allegedly calls out fans for criticizing her over relationship with J Cyrus

Advertisement

In the midst of all this chaos, it's hard not to feel a bit like we're in a whirlwind of confusion. Apologies? Nope, they seem to be in short supply, leaving us with more questions than answers. It's like trying to solve a riddle while blindfolded.