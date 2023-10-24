‘When you get off...': When Ryan Gosling revealed Chris Rock had 'disappointment' after seeing him backstage at the Oscars

The Academy Awards ceremony is often one of the most happening star-studded events in Hollywood that has got the world set its eyes on the evening. At the 2016 Oscars, Ryan Gosling once shared how he disappointed Chris Rock following the comic’s opening monologue at the event. Well, he didn’t smack or slap him but he is still yet to understand what he did that night. Moving on, the actor shared how the host should have the “right people” backstage for when they step off the stage for the first time, as he learned how crucial it is after witnessing Chris’ initial reaction when he got off the stage.

Ryan Gosling disappointed Chris Rock at the Oscars

Anyone would have loved Ryan Gosling waiting for them after a pivotal moment in their lives, but that was not the case for Chris Rock. The La La Land actor was in conversation with Jimmy Kimmel Live! and both of them discussed Kimmel’s hosting duties at the 2017 Academy Awards. “When Chris hosted, he came off after his monologue and you want to see in that moment a friend, somebody that you know, but instead he saw me,” recalled the Oscar-nominated actor.

Gosling was set to present the next segment at the Oscars and he was standing when Chris Rock came and seemed disappointed watching him. “I was presenting next, but the disappointment in his eyes that he saw me was palpable. I didn’t hear the monologue because I was traveling through the bowels of the building while it was happening so I didn’t know what to say. We’re just staring at each other,” added the Barbie actor.

What happened between Ryan Gosling and Chris Rock at the Oscars?

Following the incident, it was comedian Dave Chappelle, who saved them from the “awful” situation by moving Ryan aside and congratulating Chris on his performance. Gosling said they continued to stare at each other for an extended awkward period. However, Rock seemed disappointed in him as he revealed, "But the disappointment in his eyes that it was me that he saw was palpable. And I didn't hear the monologue, 'cause I was traveling through the bowels of the building while it was happening, so I didn't want to just say - I didn't know what to say ... so we were just staring at each other."

