'When your bestie is the bestest': Taylor Swift cheers for Selena Gomez's Single Soon and says she'll be dancing on new song 'forever'

It has only been days since Selena Gomez released her latest single, Single Soon. While the song has been getting mixed reviews from the fans, a lot of Selena's supporters have come up to share love for her new song. One such friend happens to be Taylor Swift. This week, the Blank Space singer took to Instagram to share her love for her friend's new work. All through the Eras Tour, even Selena Gomez was around to shower support to Taylor Swift. Thus, here is what the singer had to say about her new album.

Taylor Swift cheers for Selena Gomez

It was this week on Instagram that Taylor Swift added a story after a long time. This story was that of Selena Gomez, and her new single track, Single Soon. She chose the reel video from Selena's account to share her story. With this, the singer closed the post with the caption, "When ur bestie is the bestest." In the next line, Swift wrote, "Will be dancing to this forever methinks."

This has certainly grabbed the attention of the fans in all the right ways. Followers of both the singers were delighted to see such affection come to the public domain.

It was during one of the Eras tour concerts that Selena Gomez attended along with her sister. She has been also posting about Taylor's work in the past. Thus, it is only heartwarming to see that both of them are open to showing support to each other.

As for the song review, here is what the unanimous opinion of Single Soon has been like.

Single Soon review

While the fans sure seem delighted that Selena Gomez has made her musical comeback after such a long time, the song was underwhelming for a lot of them. The initial comments on the single's music video are all about love and support. But as we go down, it becomes evident that fans know this is certainly not Selena's best work yet. She has produced better music in the past, and they have been hits because of their melody. It will be interesting to see what her upcoming works bring to the table.

Till then, Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on this.