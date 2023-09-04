'When your husband is taking care of another woman': Jada Smith once spoke about being in 'throuple' with Will and his ex-wife Sheree

In a candid revelation, Hollywood actress Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about her unconventional marriage arrangement during a recent episode of her talk show, Red Table Talk. In this episode, which originally aired on June 26, 2019, Jada disclosed that she had been part of a 'non-sexual throuple' with her husband, Will Smith, and his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino. This unexpected revelation sheds light on the complexities of modern relationships and challenges societal norms.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's unconventional relationship

During a captivating episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith, alongside her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, delved into a discussion about unconventional relationships, specifically focusing on throuples. The conversation took an unexpected turn when Jada revealed her experience as part of a 'non-sexual throuple' with Sheree Zampino, Will Smith's ex-wife.

Jada Pinkett Smith defined non-sexual throuple

Jada clarified the nature of her unique relationship dynamic, emphasizing that while it may not involve a physical aspect, it resembles a throuple in the emotional and support factors. She explained that when your husband is deeply involved in another woman's life and takes care of her, it becomes a significant and meaningful connection, even if it lacks a sexual component.

Willom Smith and Gammy's perspective

Willow Smith, the 18-year-old daughter, expressed her understanding of the appeal of non-monogamous relationships. She emphasized the importance of learning from various experiences and individuals, challenging the conventional notion of monogamy.

Adrienne Banfield Norris, lovingly referred to as Gammy, shared her perspective on non-monogamous relationships as well. She acknowledged the existence of multiple forms of love and relationships, highlighting that love can manifest differently in various connections.

